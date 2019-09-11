Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Thomas Phillippe Maschler, 54, of Louisburg was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi south on Metcalf Road south of West 351st Street at 7:34 a.m. Sept. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Maschler was not injured.
John Lewis Crooks, 34, of Parker was driving a 2012 Chrysler north on Plum Creek Road north of West 379th Street at 6:17 a.m. Sept. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Crooks was not injured.
Lois Elaine Rausch, 71, of Louisburg was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rausch was not injured.
Justin Daniel Saling, 26, of Paola was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer north on Hospital Drive south of West 311th Street at 5:47 a.m. Sept. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Saling was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Debra L. Woolard, 59, of Wellsville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Osawatomie Road at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 27 when the vehicle lost control and went down an embankment while attempting to pass multiple vehicles. Woolard was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Elliot George Buck, 30, of Overland Park was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla north on Highway 69 south of West 367th Street at 4:57 a.m. Aug. 30 when the vehicle struck moving water over the highway that pooled into a large flooded ditch becoming submerged. Buck and his passenger were not injured.
Janice Dixon Sykes, 66, of Paola was driving a 2014 Chevrolet south on Indianapolis Road north of Kansas Highway 68 at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 30 when she looked down at her phone and struck a bridge rail. Sykes was not injured.
Nicole Aleatha Grindel, 19, of Olathe was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra north on Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 31 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right striking a ditch. Grindel was not injured.
Michael Lee Rodman, 43, of Louisburg was driving a 2011 Kia south on Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 7:18 a.m. Aug. 31 when the vehicle struck the west side of the bridge over West 239th Street and the bounced off and crashed into the east side of the bridge. Rodman was not injured.
Megan Elizabeth Hall, 17, of Osawatomie was driving a 2002 Toyota west on West 379th Street and Bethel Church Road at 4:55 p.m. Sept. 1 when the vehicle did a rolling stop at the stop sign and hit a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Michael John Thomas, 58, of Osawatomie. Hall and her passenger were transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center. Thomas and his passenger were not injured.
Juhrea Renell Latas, 46, of Overland Park was driving a 2006 Honda south on Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 12:38 p.m. Sept. 2 when the vehicle struck a wood board in the roadway. Latas was not injured.
Jimmy Joe Lawson, 51, of La Cygne was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota east on Somerset Road west of 403rd Street at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 4 when he got distracted by dropping an item and looked down to get it causing the vehicle to veer off the road left hitting a 1983 Chevrolet head on. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Marshell Davis Carpenter, 20, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 30 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Nicole Aleatha Grindel, 19, was booked into jail Aug. 31 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Christopher James Knockemus-Oleson, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 31 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, traffic: ignition interlock device operate car without device, no liability insurance.
Todd Albert Wilson, 55, was booked into jail Aug. 31 for alleged criminal threat, unknown circumstance.
Adam Michael Holman, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 1 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container.
Joseph Allen Cummings, 49, was booked into jail Sept. 1 for alleged battery; Domestic, knowing or reckless bodily harm with family member.
Melanie Lynn Frost, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 2 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Chet Wayne Brown, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Wayne Wurtz, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Christian Kush, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 4 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement warrant, warrant arrest.
Jimmy Joe Lawson Jr, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 4 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bambi Michelle Ayres, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Lloyd G. Meyers, 87, was booked into jail Sept. 5 for alleged stalking, harassment by telecom device, transmit obscene comment.
