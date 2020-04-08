Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
George Raymond Naylor, 49, of Pleasanton was driving a 2017 Kia south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 271st Street at 2:54 a.m. March 31 when the vehicle struck a deer. Naylor was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Collin Jacob Waters, 16, of Paola was driving a 1994 Honda Accord south on Plum Creek Road north of West 311th Street at 3:40 p.m. March 28 when the vehicle went off the road left and struck numerous hedge trees. Waters was not injured.
Mark D. Davidson, 46, of Spring Hill was driving a 2001 Dodge north on Harmony Road north of West 255th Street at 11:16 a.m. March 30 when a piece of metal was kicked up from the roadway and struck a 2017 Freight truck driven by James Michael Haviland, 38, of Webb City, Mo. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joshua Spencer Eiskina, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on March 28 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Dustin Edward Floyd, 31, was booked into jail March 29 for alleged aggravated assault of law enforcement officer, use of deadly weapon, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
Travis James Spears, 32, was booked into jail April 1 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, criminal deprivation of property; other.
Michael Stephen Hill, 32, was booked into jail April 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowing cause physical contact with family/dating relationship; 3 + in 5 years, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.