Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Bryan Meredith Tate, 51, of Garnett was driving a 2014 Nissan south on U.S. Highway 169 north of Edgerton Road at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Tate and his passenger were not injured.
Bradley Eugene Ayres, 58, of Osawatomie was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata south on Highway 169 north of Kansas Highway 68 at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ayres was not injured.
Kalen Steven Kieffaber, 31, of Paola was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on Old Kansas City Road south of West 223rd Street at 5:50 a.m. Sept. 11 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kieffaber was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Wyatt Dean Steele, 23, of Paola was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta north on Old Kansas City Road southeast of West 287th Street at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 8 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck the ditch. Steele was not injured.
Landon Mitchell Stafford, 22, of Shawnee was driving a 2006 Hyundai north out of a field entrance used for a parking area on the north side of West 399th Street at 9:52 a.m. Sept. 9 when the vehicle attempted to avoid colliding with a parked tow truck causing the vehicle to go through a fence and come to rest in a ditch. Stafford and his passenger were not injured.
Andrew Joseph Yeager of Paola was driving a 2003 Ford F-350 west on West 311th Street east of Somerset Road at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 when the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a culvert, then a tree and overturned. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time the crash was called in.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Lorenzo Herbert Dickens, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 6 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, weapons; criminal possession of firearms, theft; possession of stolen property or services less than $1000.
Joel Anthony Duncan was booked into jail Sept. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Tavis Jabralta Graika, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 6 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stimulants.
Erick Arita-Madrid Donaldo, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 7 for alleged traffic: operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Samantha Alexandria Kratzberg, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 7 on a warrant arrest.
William Ray Cook, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 9 for alleged deprivation of motor vehicle property, warrant arrest.
Alisha Michele Lockhard, 20, was booked into jail Sept. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Landon Mitchell Stafford, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 9 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, failure of driver report unattended vehicle/property, interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement duty.
Maria Lynn Jones, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 10 for alleged interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement duty, warrant arrest.
Phillip Noah Shackelford, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 11 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container.
Jordan Renee Torbert, 20, was booked into jail Sept. 11 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Floyd Christopher Reese, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 12 on a warrant arrest.
James Edward Murphy, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 12 for alleged traffic: failure of driver report unattended vehicle/property, driving under the influence, flee/elude law enforcement officer by reckless driving, resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant, transporting open container, basic rule governing speed, laned roadway; improper drive, reckless driving.
Albert Monrow Owens, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 13 for alleged burglary, enter dwelling, aggravated criminal threat, violate protection from abuse order, theft; possession of stolen property $1,000 to $25,000.
