Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Ronnie Lee Burk, 36, of Osawatomie was driving a 2011 Chevrolet east on West 327th Street west of Stanton Road at 5 a.m. Sept. 21 when he made an avoidance maneuver to avoid hitting two deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch. Burk was not injured.
Marilyn Jo Barrows, 63, of Fort Scott was driving a 2009 Toyota north on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 10:20 a.m. Sept. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Barros was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Donnie Dean Perry, 47, of Lawrence was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 west on West 255th Street at Harmony Road at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 21 when the vehicle made an illegal U-turn causing it to be struck on the driver’s side by Janna Heinerikson, 72, of Osawatomie. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Jeffrey James Conway, 58, of Overland Park was driving a 2016 Toyota north on Highway 69 south of West 299th Street at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 26 when he fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike an embankment on the east side. Conway was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jennifer Leigh Underwood, 42, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Nicole Joann Bradley, 36, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
John David Lane, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest, fugitive from justice.
Robert Allan Trinkle, 25, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest, fugitive from justice.
Scott Louis Smith, 68, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for alleged drugs; possession of stimulants.
Zane Drake Reed, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for alleged parole violation.
Rick Eugene Nash, 60, was booked into jail Sept. 25 on a warrant arrest.
James Lee Aiken, 61, was booked into jail Sept. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas George Sykora, 26, was booked into jail Sept. 25 for alleged stalking, after served protection order, PFA, violate stalking order.
Johnny Earl Lambeth Jr, 58, was booked into jail Sept. 26 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
