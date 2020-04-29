Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Joshua Nicholas Cantu, 26, of Osawatomie was driving a 2015 Ford north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 6:29 a.m. April 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cantu was not injured.
Craig Michael Kreusch, 34, of Paola was driving a 2019 Nissan east on Kansas Highway 68 east of Indianapolis Road at 10:30 a.m. April 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kreusch was not injured.
Mark Allen Peuser, 17, of Paola was driving a 2005 Dodge east on West 327th Street west of Hospital Drive at 8:30 p.m. April 19 when a deer ran across the roadway. Peuser attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the deer, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree. Peuser was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Meghann Haisong Pitts, 27, of Asheville, N.C., was driving a 2013 Honda south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 223rd Street at 10:30 a.m. April 17 when the vehicle ran over a tire in the middle of the off-ramp entrance causing undercarriage damage. Pitts was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Johnnie Ray Kirkland, 31, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 16 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lee Offutt, 27, was booked into jail April 17 for alleged criminal possession of weapon by felon; firearm used in non-person felony.
Tatum Renee Pierce, 19, was booked into jail April 17 for alleged possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Madison Leigh Snider, 19, was booked into jail April 17 for alleged possession of marijuana, liquor; purchase/possess/consume by minor 18-20 years; unknown conviction, vehicles; unlawful acts; e.g. registration.
Victor Manuel Frias, 25, was booked into jail April 19 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; misdemeanor; unknown conviction, driving while a habitual violator; 1st conviction, vehicle liability insurance; knowingly driving uninsured vehicle, vehicles; Improper registration of vehicle.
