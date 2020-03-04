Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Nathan James Emert, 46, of Lane was driving a 2012 Chrysler north on U.S. Highway 169 east of Crescent Hill Road at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Emert was not injured.
Julianne Gabrielle Paisley, 16, of Fontana was driving a 2009 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Paisley was not injured.
Sally Janine Seyler, 58, of Paola was driving a 2008 Saturn east on West 287th Street west of Montrose Road at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Seyler was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Claude Bert Sutton, 79, of La Cygne was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma east on West 311th Street east of Baptiste Drive at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 18 when the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a ditch. Sutton was transferred by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Jack Alan Lowden, 17, of Overland Park was driving a 2013 Infiniti south on Metcalf Road south of West 335th Street at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 when he failed to observe the road was a dead end. The vehicle left the end of the roadway and struck a dirt berm. Lowden was not injured.
Phillip Noah Shackelford, 23, of Paola was driving a 2000 Pontiac west on West 311th Street west of Somerset Road at 6:08 a.m. Feb. 25 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch. Shackelford was not injured.
Franklin Jay McMullen, 61, of Paola was driving a 1993 Chevrolet south on Hospital Drive and West 343rd Street at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 25 when he ran the stop sign at Awest 343rd Street, causing the vehicle to hit a fence. McMullen was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Thomas Frederick Thompson, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Cabren Max Trammell, 24, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 41, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Michael McKinght, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 21 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan Daniel Collins, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 22 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Abraham Lee Watt, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 22 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Travis James Spears, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Jared Dean O’Malley, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation & disruption.
Jeremy Duane Manheim, 33, was booked into jail Feb. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged disorderly conduct.
Laura Elizabeth Weise, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 55, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Todd Allen Banfield, 33, was booked into jail Feb. 25 for alleged probation violation.
Franklin Jay McMullen, 61, was booked into jail Feb. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 26 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license.
Whitney Shoemaker, 34, was booked into jail Feb. 26 on a warrant arrest, alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
John William Hilton Jr., 43, was booked into jail Feb. 27 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic: driving while habitual violator, no liability insurance, vehicle registration.
Robert Joseph Mastalsz, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 27 on a warrant arrest.
