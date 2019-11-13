Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Wesley Charles Prue, 28, of Ottawa was driving a 2008 Pontiac west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Bethel Church Road at 6:05 a.m. Oct. 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Prue was not injured.
Cheryl Kay Kellerman, 36, of Louisburg was driving a 2011 Ford Explorer east on West 287th Street east of Oxford Road at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kellerman and her passengers were not injured.
James L. Donner, 78, of Paola was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 east on West 287th Street east of Osawatomie Road at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Donner was not injured.
David Michael Hormann, 74, of La Cygne was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 399th Street at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hormann was not injured.
Joseph Carl Goode, 23, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado east on West 287th Street west of Rockville Road at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 when he attempted an avoidance maneuver to avoid striking a deer and ran off the roadway to the south and landed in a pond. Goode was not injured.
Mary B. Anderson, 59, of Linn Valley was driving a 2014 Toyota north on Highway 69 south of West 295th Street at 5 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle struck a deer. Anderson was not injured.
Bonnie Jean Barrett, 40, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Nissan north on Mission Belleview Road south of Highway 68 at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Barrett was not injured.
Teresa Marie Thomas, 35, of La Cygne was driving a 2008 Pontiac south on Highway 69 north of West 359th Street at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Thomas was not injured.
Larry Don Pankey, 42, of Spring Hill was driving a 2010 Ford north on Highway 69 south of West 359th Street at 10:48 p.m. Nov. 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Pankey was not injured.
Jamie Dale Schulte, 48, of Lane was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 379th Street at 7:09 a.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Schulte was not injured.
Francis Edward Georgie, 59, of O’Fallon, Mo., was driving a 2019 Chevrolet south on Highway 69 south of West 299th Street at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Georgie and his passengers were not injured.
Steven Wayne Chrisman, 62, of Amsterdam, Mo., was driving a 2005 Jeep east on Highway 68 west of New Lancaster Road at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Chrisman and his passenger were not injured.
Susan Elizabeth Bancroft, 44, of Fort Scott was driving a 2019 Dodge south on Highway 69 north of West 271st Street at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bancroft was not injured.
Gage Christian Witzke, 18, of Olathe was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi north on Highway 169 north of Highway 68 when the vehicle struck a deer. Witzke was not injured.
Shanise Rea Ann Trent, 28, of Pleasanton was driving a 2013 Ford north on Highway 69 north of West 363rd Street at 7:25 a.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Trent was not injured.
Stephanie Renee Ross, 19, of Paola was driving a 2005 Buick north on Oak Grove Road south of West 299th Street at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle attempted an avoidance maneuver and ran off the roadway and struck a tree. Ross was not injured.
John Melvin Davis, 70, of La Cygne was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado south on Hedge Lane south of West 359th Street at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Davis and his passenger were not injured.
Patrick Nelson Steward, 55, of Houston, Texas, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 north on Highway 169 north of West 255th Street at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Steward was not injured.
Margaret Lynn Dolinar, 75, of Louisburg was driving a 2004 Jeep west on Highway 68 west of Spring Valley Road at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 5 when the vehicle stuck a deer. Dolinar was not injured.
Jennifer Annette Campbell, 47, of Louisburg was driving a 2006 Acura south on Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Campbell was not injured.
Christian Allen Botwinik, 24, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima east on West 379th Street west of Edgerton Road at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Botwinik was not injured.
Brett Lee Todd, 29, of Pleasanton was driving a 2014 Ford Focus south on Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 3:23 a.m. Nov. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Todd was transported by ambulance to Advent Health in Overland Park.
ACCIDENTS
Delana Sue Baker, 41, of Spring Hill was driving a 2005 Ford Eclipse south on Old Kansas City Road south of West 231st Terrace at 5:25 p.m. Oct. 22 when she blacked out while driving and rear ended a 2017 Toyota driven by Todd Andrew Zeller, 34, of Spring Hill. Neither driver was injured.
Daniel Joseph Kitts, 33, of Lawrence was driving a 2008 Chevrolet south on Interstate 35 south of West 223rd Street at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30 when the trailer he was towing slid on ice forming on a bridge and overturned and separated from the vehicle. Kitts was not injured.
Kayla Marie Sell, 30, of Osawatomie was driving a 2014 Ford south on Old Kansas City Road when the vehicle slid on the ice striking a median and ran off the road coming to rest in a ditch. Sell was not injured.
Ivy Nyambura Mwangi, 19, of Overland Park was driving a 2007 four door automobile south on Highway 69 south of West 383rd Street at 2:28 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle lost control on an icy bridge, left the road to the left, struck a drainage culvert and median guardrail. Mwangi was not injured.
Travis Winn Gilmore, 61, of La Plata, Mo., was driving a 1999 Chevrolet north on Highway 169 north of West 255th Street at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle slid on ice that formed on the bridge, left the roadway to the left, into the median, spun around and struck a guardrail. Gilmore was not injured.
Tab Jeffrey Kennedy, 55, of Blue Mound was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 north on Highway 169 south of West 239th Street at 4:19 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle lost control due to ice on the highway, ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. Kennedy and his passenger were transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Adam Parish Ramsell, 34, of Paola was driving a 2001 Jeep Wrangler north on Highway 169 north of West 255th Street at 5:40 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle hit an ice patch and went off the roadway and struck another vehicle from a previous accident. Ramsell was not injured.
Shawn Kristopher Brown, 38, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevrolet south on Highway 69 south of West 359th Street at 6:51 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle hit a patch of ice and left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Brown was not injured.
Dixie Danuell Madden, 44, of Osawatomie was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 169 south of Plum Creek Road at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 31 when the vehicle slid on the ice and left the roadway striking a pole before coming to a stop. Madden was not injured.
Jerry Ray McDowell, 20, of Paola was driving a 2006 Chevrolet west on West 311th Street west of Somerset Road at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 31 when he attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle and left the road to the right, striking a ditch. McDowell was not injured.
Victoria Deann Hallman, 48, of Paola was driving a 2005 Pontiac east on West 343rd Street east of Harmony Road at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 2 when the vehicle drove into a ditch on the south side of the road, drove out of the ditch and back onto the roadway where it overcorrected and drove back into the ditch on the south side of West 343rd Street. Hallman was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Levi Wayne Dunning, 23, of Osawatomie was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado south on Highway 169 north of West 343rd Street at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 6 when the vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the median of the highway. Dunning was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Sarah Grace Bresee, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Allen Kriley, 48, was booked into jail Nov. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin James Bergeron, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 3 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Christopher James Knockemus-Oleson, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Cassie Jo Fish, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 5 for alleged fugitive from justice.
David Lee Kern Jr., 61, was booked into jail Nov. 5 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, repealed 6/30/16 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Jesse Allen Bolling, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Stuart Allen Wieland, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 6 for alleged traffic: flee & elude commission of felony, driving while license suspended or revoked, ignition interlock device operate car without device, weapons, defacing identification marks on firearm, unlawful vehicle registration, no liability insurance.
Levi Wayne Dunning, 23, was booked into jail Nov. 7 for alleged drugs; possession of simulated control substance, possession of paraphernalia.
