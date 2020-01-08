Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Jaimie Carol Nichols, 27, of Osawatomie was driving a 2008 Chrysler west on West 363rd Street west of Bethel Church Road at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Nichols and her passengers were not injured.
Angela June Luce, 40, of Paola was driving a 2014 Ford east on West 287th Street west of Indianapolis Road at 7:20 a.m. Dec. 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Luce was not injured.
Dawson Lance Dreyer, 18, of Spring Hill was driving a 2008 Dodge east on West 311th Street east of Block Road at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 27 when the vehicle struck a cow. Dreyer was not injured. Two of his passengers were transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Andrew Joseph Daeges, 54, of Chanute was driving a 2010 Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 south of Timber Lake Road at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Daeges and his passenger were not injured.
Jason Bomar Catlett, 42, of Gardner was driving a 2018 Dodge south on Gardner Road north of West 231st Street at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 30 when the vehicle struck a deer. Catlett was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Manya Nagpal, 21, of Overland Park was driving a 2018 Chevrolet south on Metcalf Road south of West 335th Street at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 26 when the vehicle ran over an embankment at a dead end. Nagpal and her passenger were not injured.
Terry Ray Gragg of Paola was driving a 2005 Ford south on Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 30 when the vehicle left the road to the right striking a mile marker post. Gragg was not injured.
Makayla Ann Martin, 19, of Paola was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu east on West 343rd Street west of Lookout Road at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 1 when the vehicle went off the road to the right after the driver tried to miss a squirrel in the road. The vehicle then crossed West 343rd Street and went off the road to the left and struck a guard rail. Martin was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jeremy Duane Manheim, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Michael Royal, 52, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Brett Thomas Snider, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Leroy Swindell, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 26 for alleged traffic: defective head lamps, no liability insurance, operate motor vehicle without valid license.
Lucas John Wobker, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 26 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Myshayla Andrea Renay Brummett, 21, was booked into jail Dec. 27 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Justin Dion Smith, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Dawn Louise Stites, 47, was booked into jail Dec. 27 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Keith Eric Oakley, 45, was booked into jail Dec. 28 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Keenan Mac Tate, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 29 for alleged battery.
Damien Ashley Huston, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on a warrant arrest, fugitive from justice.
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 48, was booked into jail Dec. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Johnny Earl Lambeth Jr., 58, was booked into jail Dec. 31 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance, unlawful vehicle registration.
Gunnar Leigh Swogar, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Ashley Jo White, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Colton Ray Donner, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 1 on a warrant arrest, alleged weapons/criminal possession of firearm by felon; felony conviction less than 5 years, firearm not used in.
Chad Michael Helm, 31, was booked into jail Jan. 1 for alleged battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.
Margo Ranae Brown, 54, was booked into jail Jan. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Teron Christopher Mivell Jones, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Nicholas Martin Wood, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 2 on a warrant arrest.
