Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Bobby L. McCann, 49, of Lawrence was driving a 2019 freight truck south on Hedge Lane north of West 287th Street at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 17 when he attempted to swerve to miss a deer, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch on the west side of the road. McCann was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Piper Christine Richardson, 52, of Arma, Kan., was driving a 1999 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 east of Turkey Creek Road at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Richardson and her passengers were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
James Edward Murphy, 31, of Louisburg was driving a 2012 Chevrolet west on West 255th Street and Pflumm Road at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 12 when the vehicle went off the road right at the intersection and struck a sign and a ditch. Murphy was not injured.
Cara Jean Kessler, 16, of Paola was driving a 2008 Chrysler east on West 287th Street and Osawatomie Road at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 19 when a box truck pulled out in front of her causing her to swerve into the westbound lane to avoid going head on with the vehicle. The box van sideswiped her vehicle and left the scene of the accident. Kessler was not injured.
Kyler Dean Umbarger, 26, of Chanute was driving a 2014 truck south on U.S. Highway 169 northeast of Edgerton Road at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 19 when a wheel fell off and rolled into the roadway striking a 2014 Mercedes driven by Clinton Drake Stevens, 39, of Tulsa, Okla. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Charles Richard Eslick Jr., 45, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew Lee Hamel, 38, was booked into jail Sept. 13 on a warrant arrest.
James Allen Magers, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 13 for allegedly being a fugitive from justice.
Kaleb Christian Weers, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Joseph Alan McZegle, 48, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on a warrant arrest.
James David Morgan, 59, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Trista Jane Reeves, 23 was booked into jail Sept. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Tammie Gayann Tippie, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Silvestre Cocuera Lopez, 56, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license, holds; county/city/states/government.
Alisha Nicole Moss, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance.
Joshua Mitchell Maresh, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Greg Allen Bloom, 47, was booked into jail Sept. 18 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Dustin Lee Botwink, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Chandler Bruce Carter, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Ronald Eugene Morris Jr., 41, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner L. Rankin, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.