Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Zachary Michael Maxwell, 22, of Paola was driving a 2012 Chevrolet north on Cedar Niles Road north of West 343rd Street at 6:14 a.m. Aug. 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. Maxwell was not injured.
Austin R. Matile, 32, of Paola was driving a 2014 Ford north on Pressonville Road south of West 287th Street at 6:20 a.m. Aug. 11 when the vehicle struck a deer. Matile was not injured.
Nathan Edward Poling, 30, of Paola was driving a 2016 Ford west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Somerset Road at 8:56 p.m. Aug. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Poling and his passenger were not injured.
Dalton James Ramsey, 26, of Rantoul was driving a 2019 Ford west on West 327th Street east of Pressonville Road at 9 p.m. Aug. 22 when the vehicle struck a calf. Ramsey and his passenger were not injured.
John Richard Miller, 66, of Garnett was driving a 2017 Dodge north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Miller and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Zachary Tyler Roberts, 20, of Ottawa was driving a 2002 Cadillac east on West 287th Street and Lookout Road at 2:30 a.m. July 26 when the vehicle went off the road right, struck a culvert then overturned and landed in a ditch. Roberts was not injured.
Justin Patrick Clark, 16, of Spring Hill was driving a 2003 Nissan south on Old Kansas City Road north West 239th Street at 3:30 a.m. July 28 when the vehicle ran off the road left striking a ditch. Clark was not injured.
Robert Edward-Lee Holloway, 38, of Wellsville was driving a 2006 Suburban south on Pleasant Valley Road north of Kansas Highway 68 at 5:15 p.m. July 31 when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence and a tree. Holloway was not injured.
Charles Edmond Lamb, 75, of Osawatomie was driving a 2002 Ford east on Highway 68 and Hedge Lane at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 11 when the vehicle struck the rear end of a 2014 Ford driven by Mary Irene Lamb, 74, of Osawatomie. Neither driver was injured.
Denise E. Ratzlaff, 55, of Paola was driving a 2018 Ford south on Osawatomie Road at 1:47 p.m. Aug. 12 when the vehicle came to a stop, she looked for oncoming traffic, and failed to see a 2013 Ford driven by Meisha Marie Johnson, 32, of Paola causing a collision. Neither driver was injured.
Michaela Ann Farmer, 22, of Ottawa was driving a 2015 Chrysler south on Highway 169 north of West 267th Street at 11 p.m. Aug. 21 when the vehicle struck an unattended bicycle that was in the right lane of travel. Farmer was not injured.
Russell Gene Basnett, 45, of La Cygne was driving a 2006 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 25 when the vehicle’s drive shaft fell off causing the vehicle to catch fire. Basnett was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Ramiro Meija Lopez, 38, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 2 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Larry Dean Owens, 64, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for alleged possession of stolen property; value $1,500 to $25,000, driving while suspended; 2nd or subsequent conviction, possession of stimulant, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Debbie Renee Hinds, 55, was booked into jail Aug. 4 for alleged criminal trespass; unknown circumstance.
William Johnathan Robinson, 50, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on a warrant arrest.
David Shannon Ashley, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Darrell Alexander White, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 7 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper registration of vehicle, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance, transporting an open container.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 26, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Rodney James Lindsey Jr., 43, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Eduardo Loredo Mortero, 52, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Winston Mitchell, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Susan Marie Rosner, 52, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Lee James Standley, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Chevy Lee Wobker, 39, was booked into jail Aug. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Alert Monrow Owens, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 9 for alleged aggravated battery; unknown circumstance, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 22, was booked into jail Aug. 10 on a warrant arrest, violate offender registration act.
Chadwick Shane Likins, 30, was booked into jail Aug. 11 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Nathan Lance Mongkhonvila, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 12 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, escape from custody; while being held for a misdemeanor, warrant arrest.
Jacob Ellis Knapp, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Ryan Knight, 41, was booked into jail Aug. 12 for alleged battery, criminal restraint.
Darren Scott Venneman, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 12 for alleged theft from motor vehicle; $1,000 to $25,000.
Travis James Spears, 32, was booked into jail Aug. 13 for alleged aggravated assault; use of deadly weapon, criminal possession of weapon by felon; weapon used in crime.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 26, was booked into jail Aug. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Dawn Erin O’Neil, 35, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 14 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Anthony Alexander Colbert, 30, was booked into jail Aug. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher L. Forbes, 44, was booked into jail Aug. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Cody Gage Cleveland, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 16 for alleged pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Ryan Sell, 20, was booked into jail Aug. 16 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Justin Dion Smith, 50, was booked into jail Aug. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Luis Gilberto Molina, 23, was booked into jail Aug. 18 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; unknown circumstance, criminal restraint, criminal damage to property, criminal threat; unknown circumstance.
Richard Bradley Dillard, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Scott Sphar, 55, was booked into jail Aug. 19 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, operate motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance; liability coverage required.
Regina Lee Cano, 21, was booked into jail Aug. 20 for alleged driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana.
Kevin Lee Earls, 47, was booked into jail Aug. 20 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation or disruption, criminal damage to property, harass by telecom device; phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass.
Kevin James Weber, 41, was booked into jail Aug. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 22 for alleged flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, flee or attempt to elude; avoid tire deflating device, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, vehicles; improper registration of vehicle, driving while suspended, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, driving on left side of roadway prohibited, interference with law enforcement officer; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution.
Devin Cody Dunham, 26, was booked into jail Aug. 22 for alleged driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 21, was booked into jail Aug. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Bonnie Kay Hale, 31, was booked into jail Aug. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Johnny Earl Lambeth Jr., 59, was booked into jail on a warrant arrest.
Sandra Renee Box, 59, was booked into jail Aug. 24 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship.
Steve Terry Eastwood, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 24 for alleged driving while suspended.
Malachi Eugene Stanton, 20, was booked into jail Aug. 24 on a warrant arrest.
David Anthony Beebe, 44, was booked into jail Aug. 25 for alleged operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, ignition interlock device; operate a car without a required device, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Scott Allen Rogers, 49, was booked into jail Aug. 25 on a warrant arrest; on site arrest.
Spencer T Sherard, 29, was booked into jail Aug. 25 for alleged criminal damage to property, domestic battery; knowing cause physical contact with family/dating relationship.
Benjamin Wayne Wurtz, 42, was booked into jail Aug. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Rachel Lynn Coulter, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 25 on a warrant arrest; on site arrest.
Narad Muni Kalikotay, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 25 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Amanda Diane Parrott-Rexius, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 25 on a warrant arrest.
William Johnathan Robinson, 51, was booked into jail Aug. 25 on a warrant arrest; on site arrest.
Dayne Patrick Deaver, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 26 for alleged violate offended registration act.
Briley Dawn Giamalve, 45, was booked into jail Aug. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Christina Teresa Manczuk, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Ronald Gene Parks, 66, was booked into jail Aug. 26 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance.
Kevin William Gatlin Jr., 28, was booked into jail Aug. 27 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance.
