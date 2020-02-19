Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kyle Matthew Wacker, 31, of Iola was driving a 2006 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 379th Street at 12:56 a.m. Feb. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wacker was not injured.
Elijah Michael Bruch, 35, of Osawatomie was driving a 2013 Chevrolet south on Plum Creek Road north of West 399th Street at 6:45 a.m. Feb. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bruch was not injured.
Mathew A. Blecha, 47, of Louisburg was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Mission Belleview Road at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Blecha was not injured.
William Owen Hibbard, 68, of Paola was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hibbard was not injured.
Steven Dale Taylor, 47, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra west on West 223rd Street west of Columbia Road at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Taylor was not injured.
Roger D. Uitts, 62, of Topeka was driving a 2006 Chevrolet west on Highway 68 east of Turkey Creek Road at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Uitts was not injured.
Benjamin James Doyle, 25, of Holton was driving a 2014 Dodge north on Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 10 when the vehicle struck two deer. Doyle was not injured.
Tracy Mallory Day, 44, of Louisburg was driving a 2000 Chevrolet north on Quivira Road south of West 323rd Street at 7:09 p.m. Feb. 10 when the vehicle struck a cow. Day and her passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Robert Hugh Baker, 71, of Paola was driving a 1996 Chevrolet east on West 303rd Street east of Plum Creek Road at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 12 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway and entered the ditch causing the vehicle to roll onto its driver’s side. Baker was not injured.
Caleb Daniel Winebold, 21, of Spring Hill was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 west on West 223rd Street east of Kimberly Road at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 12 when the vehicle hit a patch of slushy snow and lost control entering the north ditch and struck a tree. Winebold was not injured.
Roberia Perreria Valeriano, 37, of Paola was driving a 1994 Nissan east on Chiles Road east of Somerset Road at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 13 when the vehicle hit an area of ice and entered the ditch and rolled. Valeriano was transported by family to a hospital.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joshua Michael Howard, 30, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant.
Mason Lee Offutt, 27, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
James Kyle Schreckhise, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Alan Butler, 38, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Sheryl Sue Denman-Wood, 53, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Lee Green, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 8 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, flea/elude law enforcement office.
Devon Ta Relle Bethea, 20, was booked into jail Feb. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Mariah Sadai Bettskeys, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 8 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Patrick Gile, 49, was booked into jail Feb. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Lanier Carter, 54, was booked into jail Feb. 9 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, miscellaneous wildlife violations.
Cole Wayne Englebrecht, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 9 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Haliee Jo Robison, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 10 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Tyler Storm Wilson, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 10 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Austin James Graham, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Antonio Tremaine McMillon, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 10 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container, driving while license suspended or revoked.
David Alan Carnell, 56, was booked into jail Feb. 11 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia.
Jerry Wymen Stokes, 48, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on a warrant arrest, alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, transporting open container.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 44, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Michelle Rhyanna Richards, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 11 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license, no liability insurance, drugs; possession of simulated controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Tanner Willis Sanders, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher David Shaw, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 12 on a warrant arrest.
David Duwayne Long, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 13 for allegedly driving under the influence: 1st conviction.
