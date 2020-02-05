Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Joni Lee Smith, 49, of Lane was driving a 2002 Ford west on West 379th Street west of Pleasant Valley Road at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
Paul Lewis Rawlins, 57, of Paola was driving a 2006 Dodge west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Somerset Road at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rawlins was not injured.
Jeremiah Wade Brockway, 39, of Parker was driving a 2008 Lexus north on Plum Creek Road north of West 407th Street at 6 a.m. Jan. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Brockway was not injured.
Dakota Lee Oliver, 24, of Paola was driving a 2011 Land Rover east on West 311th Street east of Victory Road at 7:55 p.m. Jan. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Oliver and his passenger were not injured.
Amy Barbosa, 25, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2008 Ford west on West 311th Street and Oak Grove Road at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Barbosa was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Dalton James Ogden, 16, of Osawatomie was driving a 2015 Nissan north on Indianapolis Road and West 339th Street at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 13 when the vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. Ogden was not injured.
Ronald Clint Moore, 44, of Mound City was driving a 1994 GEO south on Old Kansas City Road and Eagle Drive at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 when a 1992 Chevrolet driven by Jack Dean Eastman, 87, of Paola attempted to make a left turn causing Moore to strike Eastman’s vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Joshua Alan Roberson, 32, of Overland Park was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima west on West 271st Street east of Spring Valley Road at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Dodge driven by Paul Alan Rexius, 47, of Louisburg. Neither driver was injured.
Michael Wallace Schnebel, 51, of Paola was driving a 2003 Honda north on Old KC Road north of West 287th Street at 6:35 a.m. Jan. 17 when the vehicle slid on ice causing the vehicle to cross the center line and enter a drainage ditch on the west side. Schnebel was not injured.
Dakota James Orlando, 24, of Linn Valley was driving a 2016 Kia south on U.S. Highway 69 south of Kansas Highway 68 at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 17 when the vehicle attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer and lost control, causing the vehicle to collide with the semi. Neither driver was injured.
Jessica Leah Stuteville, 29, of Paola was driving a Ford Expedition east on West 247th Street at 9:58 a.m. Jan. 17 when the vehicle hit a slick spot due to icy road conditions causing the vehicle to lose control and slid into a ditch. Stuteville and her passengers were not injured.
Lane Andrew Bristow, 20, of Ottawa was driving a 2012 Chrysler north on Indianapolis Road north of West 363rd Street at 10:55 p.m. Jan. 17 when the vehicle hit a slick spot and lost control sliding off the roadway and into a ditch, then a fence before coming to a rest in a field. Bristow was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Kimberly Yvonne Hatch, 51, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2003 Ford west on West 311th Street west of Somerset Road at 6:48 a.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle slid on the ice and crashed into a fence. Hatch was not injured.
Kristi Eulalia Lee, 24, of Urich, Mo., was driving a 2002 Ford Focus north on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a culvert on the east ditch due to snowy conditions. Lee was not injured.
Brooke Allison Mason, 24, of Olathe was driving 2011 Hyundai south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 327th Street at 8:50 a.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle lost control on the ice and collided with the bridge barrier. Mason was not injured.
Gayle Duane McPherson, 69, of Paola was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado west on Dam Road west of Tow Road at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 22 when the vehicle slid on the wet surface and overturned. McPherson was not injured.
Dana Trenell Morgan, 45, of Overland Park was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-truck and trailer north on Osawatomie Road at 9 a.m. Jan. 23 when the vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. Morgan was not injured.
Benjamin Bryn Harper, 23, of Paola was driving a 2009 Nissan north on Highway 169 south of West 271st Street at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 24 when the vehicle slid and lost control due to icy conditions. Harper was not injured.
Samuel Wilson Sykora-Bradley, 18, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus east on West 311th Street west of Rockville Road at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 28 when the driver looked down to change the radio station and swerved into the metal guard rail on a bridge. Sykora-Bradley was not injured.
Emily Marie Whitaker, 21, of Olathe was driving a 2013 Ford south on Highway 69 north of West 223rd Street at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 29 when the vehicle slid off the road to the left and struck a KDOT guardrail due to the snow on the roadway. Whitaker was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chelsie Breigh Farrell, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 17 for allegedly driving under the influence, drugs; possession of paraphernalia.
Ronald Shane Ruff Jr., 45, was booked into jail Jan. 18 for allegedly resisting arrest/obstruction of legal process.
Tyler Jospeh Troue, 19, was booked into jail Jan. 19 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Emily Jane Porten-Didion, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 19 for alleged domestic battery, knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Colin Thomas Abegg, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 20 for allegedly driving under the influence.
James Lee Aiken, 62, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 22 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1,000 to $25,000.
Billy Joe Hice, 45, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Nona Addison Vance, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on a warrant arrest.
David Franklin Lunsford, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail Jan. 24 for alleged trespass, enter posted, locked or fenced property.
Pete Yeager, 61, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Dale Eller, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 24 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
David Franklin Lunsford, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Trinity Layne Weers, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Ashley Lynn Armstrong, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Brian Andrew Davis, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 25 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship, drugs; possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Tatum Renee Pierce, 19, was booked into jail Jan. 26 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, distribute meth/certain stimulants less than 3.5 grams.
Joel Anthony Duncan, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Rex Allen Ball, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 28 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Edward Lee Marmon, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 28 for alleged traffic: driving while habitual violator, no liability insurance, vehicle registration, and a warrant arrest.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 24, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Dakota Thomas Gile, 21, was booked into jail Jan. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Marlin Eugene Licktieg, 48, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on a warrant arrest, traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Cameron Alan Kobe, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 30 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, possession of simulated controlled substance, liquor, purchase/consumption alcoholic liquor/CMB by minor.
Coby Joe Pearson, 33, was booked into jail Jan. 30 on a warrant arrest.
