Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Curtis Scott Catron, 34, of Paola was driving a 2013 Toyota west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Lookout Road at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Catron was not injured.
Zachary Ryan Kagen, 18, of Osawatomie was driving a 2001 Ford west on West 223rd Street west of Moonlight Road at 5:58 p.m. Nov. 26 when the vehicle struck a cow. Kagen was not injured.
Scott Allen Shanahan, 71, of Paola was driving a 2006 Mercury east on Highway 68 east of Pressonville Road at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Shanahan was not injured.
Cary Ray Rybnick, 61, of Frontenac was driving a 2016 Honda south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 359th Street at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rybnick was not injured.
Justice Denae Quillin, 16, of Paola was driving a 1989 Buick south on Block Road north of West 335th Street at 9:23 Dec. 2 when the vehicle swerved to avoid striking a deer, causing her to enter the ditch on the west side of the road and hit an electric pole. Quillin was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Randy Lee Titus, 64, of Paola was driving a 2017 Ford Focus east on West 247th Street west of Mission Belleview Street at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Titus was not injured.
Robert Lynn Fogle, 65, of Paola was driving a 2018 Subaru west on West 335th Street west of Switzer Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Fogle was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Justin Tyler Jones, 31, of Spring Hill was driving a 2010 Nissan northeast on Dam Road and West 271st Street at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 25 when he smelled a burning odor and stopped on the shoulder and opened the hood. Jones observed flames around the intake manifold. Jones was not injured.
William Johnathan Rose, 23, of Louisburg was driving a 2000 Ford F-350 north on Rockville Road south of West 263rd Street at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 26 when he went to set a drink down, knocking his food onto the floor. Rose then reached down to pick up the food and took his eyes off the road and struck a tree. Rose was not injured.
Trenton Wayne Butler, 25, of Paola was driving a 2004 Chevrolet east on West 215th Street east of Quivira Road at 11:28 a.m. Nov. 27 when the vehicle caught on fire. Butler was not injured.
Janice Marie Corbin, 72, of Paola was driving a 2005 Chrysler north on Old KC Road north of West 239th Street at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 30 when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2015 four-door vehicle driven by Ashley Diane Davis, 36, of Paola. Neither driver was injured.
David Hugh Johnson, 57, of Butler, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevrolet west on West 391st Street west of Jingo Road at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 1 when he had a seizure, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the left and hit a sign post before coming to rest in a ditch. Johnson was transported by ambulance to Overland park Regional Medical Center.
Rebecca Kay Slaughter, 26, of Spring Hill was driving a 2000 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 when a sheet of ice from the top portion of a trailer struck her vehicle. Slaughter was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Yvonne Nicole Dillon, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 27 for alleged domestic battery, knowing reckless bodily harm third or subsequent within five years.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Margaret Staum, 56, was booked into jail Nov. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathon Nathaniel Hibbs, 39, was booked into jail Nov. 29 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on a warrant arrest.
John Patrick Willard, 49, was booked into jail Nov. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Ronald Eugene Morris Jr., 41, was booked into jail Dec. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Donnie Lee Casida. 28, was booked into jail Dec. 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Samantha Alexandria Kratzberg, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Edward Lindley, 35, was booked into jail Dec. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Murphy, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Julia Lorene Blackstone, 30, was booked into jail Dec. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Burguess Turner Jr., 59, was booked into jail Dec. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Nathaniel Conrad Gross, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 5 on a warrant arrest, alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
