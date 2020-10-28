Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Reneigh Logan Beard, 21, of Liberal, Mo., was driving a 1997 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 399th Street at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Beard was not injured. A passenger was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Cynthia Ann Faulkner, 46, of Paola was driving a 2017 automobile north on Highway 69 south of West 287th Street at 6:44 a.m. Sept. 30 when the vehicle struck a deer. Faulkner was not injured.
Michael William McCorquodale, 17, of Louisburg was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on State Line Road south of West 271st Street at 9:17 p.m. Sept. 30 when he made an avoidance maneuver with the vehicle to miss a deer causing the vehicle to continue southbound through the intersection and hit a tree. McCorquodale and his passengers were not injured.
Willie B. Clariett, 35, of Ottawa was driving a 2007 Ford south on Old Kansas City Road north of West 275th Street at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Clariett was not injured.
Agnes Anderson, 54, of Paola was driving a 2010 Toyota north on Old KC Road north of West 231st Street at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Anderson was not injured.
Blake Phillipp Simms of Gladstone, Mo., was driving a 2010 Ford north on U.S. Highway 169 northeast of Bethel Church Road at 11 p.m. Oct. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Simms and his passenger were not injured.
Michael Stephen Tuchek, 45, of Lawrence was driving a 2004 Dodge north on Highway 169 south of Vermont Road at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Tuchek was not injured.
Calvin Nathan Johnson, 44, of Louisburg was driving a 2015 Nissan west on West 255th Street east of Metcalf Road at 7:10 a.m. Oct. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Johnson was not injured.
Corey Kenneth Schertz, 24, of Fontana was driving a 2003 Dodge south on Hedge Lane south of West 347th Street at 9:29 p.m. Oct. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Schertz was not injured.
Melody S. Certain, 50, of Garnett was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on Highway 169 south of Vermont Road at 12 a.m. Oct. 13 when the vehicle struck a deer. Certain was not injured.
Chelli Rene Rice, 58, of Pleasanton was driving a 2019 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 14 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rice was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Isabella Rose Tipton, 18, of Olathe was driving a 2016 Honda east on West 311th Street and Victory Road at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 22 when the vehicle struck a 2005 Ford driven by Sharon Kay Messinger, 77, of Pleasanton. Neither driver was injured.
Cody Anton Kral, 23, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 1993 automobile east on West 359th Street east of Jingo Road at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 24 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch and rolled onto its side and struck a fence. Kral was transported by a family member to the hospital.
Henry Robert Coolidge, 16, of Louisburg was driving a 2012 Toyota south on Mission Belleview Road approaching West 335th Street at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 25 when the vehicle struck a 1995 Ford driven by Emily Danielle Gebhart, 15, of Louisburg. Neither driver was injured.
Libby A. Creason, of Paola was driving a 2010 Honda east on Kansas Highway 68 west of New Lancaster Road at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 27 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and hit a culvert. Creason was not injured.
Chancellor Scott Stevens, 30, of Louisburg was driving a 2003 Volkswagen west on West 311th Street west of Victory Road at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 when the vehicle rear ended a 2000 Chevrolet driven by Nicholas John Walker, 18, of Paola. Neither driver was injured.
Jade Lynn Ohlmeier, 22, of Osawatomie was driving a 2016 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 3:24 p.m. Sept 26 when the vehicle was struck by debris from another vehicle. Ohlmeier and her passengers were not injured.
Drayton Tyler Casida, 23, of Osawatomie was driving a 2004 automobile north on Hospital Drive south of West 327th Street at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 5 when the vehicle lost power steering causing it to go off the road to the right, come back on the road and go off to the left and strike a ditch. Casida was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Ethan Shay Armstrong, 18, of Bucyrus was driving a 2007 Ford south on Highway 169 north of Kansas Highway 68 at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 5 when a piece of unknown debris flew up and hit the lower portion of the bumper and scraped the hood. Armstrong was not injured.
Dillon Joseph Smith, 28, of Olathe was driving a 2009 Nissan east on West 215th Street east of Columbia Road at 9:20 a.m. Oct. 8 when the vehicle was run off the road by a semi causing his vehicle to strike a pole. Smith was not injured.
Terry D. Ballard, 51, of Olathe was driving a 1974 International truck west on West 274th Street east of Osawatomie Road at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 8 when the vehicle struck a 2020 Yamaha that was parked in the lane of travel. Ballard was not injured.
Dezeray Cheyenne Calderwood, 17, of Paola was driving a 2009 Chevrolet north on Crescent Hill Road north of West 363rd Street at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 8 when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and hit a fence. Calderwood was not injured.
Maxwell Dean Lancaster, 20, of Stilwell was driving a 2003 Ford south on Mission Belleview Road approaching West 271st Street at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 11 when the vehicle ran off the west side of the road striking a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle then turned eastbound on West 271st Street and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge guard rail which caused the vehicle to lose control and strike the other side of the guard rail coming to a stop with its back tires on the bridge and front tires in a creek. Lancaster was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Libby Ann Creason, 66, of Paola was driving a 2010 Honda west on Kansas Highway 68 approaching New Lancaster Road at 9:35 p.m. Oct. 12 when the vehicle failed to properly negotiate the turn and entered the ditch. Creason was not injured.
Justin Michael Talley, 40, of Louisburg was driving a 2012 Ford south on Cedar Niles Road south of West 231st Street at 6:20 a.m. Oct. 14 when the vehicle drove down a boat ramp and into the water. Talley was transported by ambulance to Saint Joseph Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Michael Dale Eller, 27, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 22 on a warrant arrest.
John Hornback, 45, was booked into jail Sept. 22 for alleged buying sexual relations; enter place with intent to engage.
John Michael Gregg, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, warrant arrest.
Kelly Dean Keating, 38, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Michael Smith, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Scott Sphar, 55, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Trinity Layne Weers, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kaleb Thomas Bishop, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Aaron Eugene Upton, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Weston Elan Smith, 20, was booked into jail Sept. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Gina Rene Good, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 25 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance.
Spencer Thomas Sherard, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 25 on a warrant arrest, alleged criminal threat; cause terror; evacuation or disruption, violation of protection order.
Christopher James Noyes, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 26 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, criminal damage to property; without consent value $1000 to $25,000.
Darrien Danthony Freeman, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Henry Ellis Mason, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 27 for allegedly driving while suspended.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 26, was booked into jail Sept. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 59, was booked into jail Sept. 30 for alleged burglary; dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime.
Justin Dion Smith, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Leon Bowden, 59, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on a warrant arrest.
William Ray Cook, 43, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Kody Wayne Courtney, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 2 for alleged possession of marijuana.
Chance Robert Holloway, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Cabren Max Trammell, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Albert Thomas Delacruz Jr., 72, was booked into jail Oct. 3 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
James Lee Aiken, 63, was booked into jail Oct. 3 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, distribute certain stimulant; unknown quantity, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Igor Ilich Bogosloz, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 4 for alleged driving while suspended.
Matthew Paul Luckey, 29, was booked into jail Oct. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Diane Parrott-Rexius, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas John Jilka, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jose Cecilio Lopez, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly transporting an open container.
Scott Louis Smith, 69, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Walter Anael Vasquez-Mendez, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on a warrant arrest, probation violation.
Jose Cecilio Lopez Martinez, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly transporting open container, warrant arrest.
Casey Stephen McDowell, 41, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement, criminal restraint.
Draven Lynn McDowell, 21, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement.
Michael Anthony Ward, 66, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer, use or possess with intent to use simulated controlled substance.
Devin Cody Dunham, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for allegedly driving while suspended.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Levi Jackson, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Aiyanna Spring Tanyan, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for allegedly driving while cancelled/suspended/revoked, operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Brandon Edward Theiss, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
John William Hilton Jr., 44, was booked into jail Oct. 11 for allegedly driving while suspended.
Bonnie Kay Hale, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
James David Marcum, 55, was booked into jail Oct. 13 for alleged criminal threat.
Flash Artorio Scott, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Savanna Marie Lyons, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 26, was booked into jail Oct. 14 for alleged battery, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship, criminal threat.
Julia Lorene Blackstone, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lee Offutt, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
