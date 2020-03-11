Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Robert E. Doherty, 74, of Paola was driving a 2017 Chevrolet east on West 303rd Street west of Osawatomie Road at 8 a.m. Feb. 27th when the vehicle struck a deer. Doherty was not injured.
Jessica Lee Stephenson, 34, of Osawatomie was driving a 2017 Toyota Tundra south on U.S. Highway 169 south of Crescent Hill Road at 6:36 a.m. Feb. 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Stephenson and her passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Timothy Scott Butler, 35, of Merriam, Ks., was driving a 1996 Subaru east on West 311th Street and Hedge Lane at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 28 when the vehicle struck a 2014 Ford driven by Shirley Diane Kinder, 63, of Paola. Kinder had slowed down to make a left turn when she felt the other vehicle strike the rear of her vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Timothy Joseph McCleary, 30, of Linn Valley was driving a 2019 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 28 when a mattress from the back of an unknown vehicle he was following fell out causing him to run over the mattress. McCleary was not injured.
Derek Joseph Flowers, 25, of Topeka was driving a 2001 Chrysler west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Old KC Road at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 29 when the vehicle was approaching the roundabout wand was unable to negotiate the curve and exited the roadway west of the roundabout and struck a culvert causing disabling damage. Flowers was not injured.
Delrico Anthony Smith, 40, of Ridgeland, Miss., was driving a 2016 Freight truck east on West 223rd Street east of Moonlight Road at 10:48 a.m. March 5 when the vehicle swerved to avoid a vehicle that was traveling westbound causing his truck to leave the roadway and go into a ditch. Smith was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Shayla Monet Duncan, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 28 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Corey Alan Hinrich, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Charles Buddy Reeves, 46, was booked into jail Feb. 28 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while habitual violator.
Kevin James Weber, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Alan Butler, 38, was booked into jail Feb. 29 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Derek Joseph Flowers, 25, was booked into jail Feb. 29 for allegedly driving under the influence, no liability insurance.
Anita Marie Brown, 47, was booked into jail March 1 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 35, was booked into jail March 1 for alleged disorderly conduct.
Jason Daniel Mueller, 45, was booked into jail March 2 for alleged disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence, resisting arrest/obstruction of legal process.
Ian Wayne Lucas, 46, was booked into jail March 2 on a warrant arrest.
Edward Lee Marmon, 33, was booked into jail March 2 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail March 3 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license, no liability insurance, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Jeremy David Spears, 35, was booked into jail March 3 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kenneth Brandon Rainwater, 30, was booked into jail March 4 on a warrant arrest.
Whitney Ann Shoemaker, 34, was booked into jail March 5 for alleged traffic: driving while habitual violator, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
