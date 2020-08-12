Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Mary Ann Cochran, 57, of La Cygne was driving a 2008 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 287th Street at 9:20 p.m. July 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cochran was not injured.
Aubry Angel Wilson, 24, of Osawatomie was driving a 2007 Ford north on Hedge Lane north of West 407th Street at 1:30 a.m. July 24 when the vehicle struck a cow. Wilson was not injured.
David Charles Auth, 44, of La Cygne was driving a 1998 Jeep south on Highway 69 south of Kansas Highway 68 at 1:20 a.m. Aug. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Auth was not injured.
Joshua Dean Higginbotham, 35, of Parker was driving a 2010 Dodge south on Hedge Lane and West 351st Street at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Higginbotham was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Shysie Marie Johnson, 16, of Osawatomie was driving a 2006 Pontiac south on New Lancaster Road north of West 303rd Street at 11:40 p.m. July 24 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence. Johnson was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Allen Richard Raymer, 27, of Ottawa was driving a 2012 Hyundai south on Plum Creek Road and West 363rd Street at 10:24 a.m. July 28 when the vehicle struck a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Howard Rex Gillogly, 80, of Paola who was attempting to accelerate through the intersection. Neither driver was injured.
Sandra Jean Nordrick, 70, of Osawatomie was driving a 2006 Ford south on Lookout road south of West 363rd Street at 3:38 p.m. July 28 when the vehicle hit a pothole, left the road right, overcorrected and went off the road left. Overcorrected again and overturned. Nordrick was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
David Wesley McGriff, 35, of Mound City was driving a 2018 Ford north on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 239th Street at 6:25 p.m. July 29 when the vehicle hydroplaned and lost control entering a ditch and striking a fence. McGriff was not injured.
Delana Sue Baker, 41, of Paola was driving a 1998 Mercury east on West 359th Street west of State Line Road at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and continued off the roadway striking a mailbox, a metal fence post and then the ditch. Baker was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Chet Wayne Brown, 43, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 31 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 56, was booked into jail July 31 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction, UPOC Breach of privacy; intercept message without consent, theft, probation violation.
Ryan Kole McMillin, 29, was booked into jail July 31 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Christopher James Pickens, 28, was booked into jail July 31 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, warrant arrest.
Howard Benjamin Baker, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 1 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement, warrant arrest.
Kayla Leann Folsom, 25, was booked into jail Aug. 1 for alleged endangering a child, child passenger safety; restraint systems & seat belts, driving while suspended, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Susan Marie Rosner, 52, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Heather Rebekah Tract, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Clinton William Bryan, 33, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for alleged sexual exploitation of a child; offender more than 18 promote performance less than 14, sexual exploitation of a child; possess media of child less than 18.
Donnie Lee Casida, 28, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, criminal damage to property; without consent value less than $1,000.
Ramiro Meija Lopez, 38, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Larry Dean Owens, 64, was booked into jail Aug. 2 for alleged possession of stolen property; value $1500 to $25,000, driving while suspended; 2nd or subsequent conviction, possession of stimulant, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Debbie Renee Hinds, 55, was booked into jail Aug. 4 for alleged criminal trespass; unknown circumstance.
William Johnathan Robinson, 50, was booked into jail Aug. 4 on a warrant arrest.
David Shannon Ashley, 40, was booked into jail Aug. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Darrell Alexander White, 27, was booked into jail Aug. 7 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, improper registration of vehicle, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance, transporting an open container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.