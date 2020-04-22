Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Randall Carl Davis, 39, of La Cygne was driving a 2016 Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 335th Street at 3:30 a.m. April 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Davis was not injured.
Billy Ray Street, 64, of Kansas City, Kan, was driving a 2018 Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 327th Street at 5:30 a.m. April 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Street was not injured.
Rebekah Ann Kerns, 29, of Topeka was driving a 2012 Nissan west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Waverly Road at 9:32 p.m. April 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kerns and her passengers were not injured.
Cody Oneal Graham, 28, of Paola was driving a 2020 Chevrolet east on West 391st Street west of Harmony Road at 7:42 a.m. April 14 when the vehicle struck a deer. Graham and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Randall Allen Liestman, 39, of Spring Hill was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado west on West 223rd Street east of South Second Street at 9:52 p.m. April 5 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south side and struck a culvert. Liestman was not injured.
Delaney Tate Guetterman, 16, of Bucyrus was driving a 2019 Polaris RZR east on a field access road south of West 231st Street and east of Highway 69 at 2:25 p.m. April 14 when the RZR overturned in a large field. Guetterman was not injured. One of the passengers was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Felicia Ann Dover, 29, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 5 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, warrant arrest.
Michael D. Ritch, 56, was booked into jail April 5 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance, assault, criminal damage to property; without consent, value less than $1000, interference with law enforcement officer; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution.
Weston Elan Smith, 20, was booked into jail April 5 for alleged operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Keaton Edward Hines, 27, was booked into jail April 6 for allegedly driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs; 3rd conviction.
Justin Travis Browers, 25, was booked into jail April 6 for alleged possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Megan Ranee Middleton, 22, was booked into jail April 6 for alleged possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Daniel Ray Baldwin, 58, was booked into jail April 8 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, warrant arrest.
John William Hilton Jr., 44, was booked into jail April 8 for allegedly driving while habitual violator; 1st conviction, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, vehicles operated in Kansas; registration.
Thomas Frederick Thompson Jr., 41, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Allen Robert Clayton, 33, was booked into jail April 9 for alleged possession of marijuana; 1 prior conviction, driving while a habitual violator; 1st conviction.
Travis James Spears, 32, was booked into jail April 9 on a warrant arrest.
Valerie Sue Lane, 55, was booked into jail April 11 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction, vehicle liability insurance; liability coverage required, vehicles; improper registration of vehicle.
