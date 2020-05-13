Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Ethan J. Roberts, 28, of Paola was driving a 2018 Ford east on West 311th Street west of Pflumm Road at 11:44 a.m. April 23 when the vehicle struck a turkey. Roberts was not injured.
Carl D. Schroeder, 65, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Toyota north on U.S. Highway 69 north of Kansas Highway 68 at 6:15 a.m. April 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Schroeder was not injured.
Eric Sherman Carlson, 42, of Overland Park was driving a 2018 Dodge north on Highway 69 north of West 303rd Street at 8:05 p.m. April 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Carlson and his passengers were not injured.
Brandy Sue Kalinka, 45, of Louisburg was driving a 2015 Kia south on Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 10:01 p.m. April 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kalinka and her passenger were not injured.
Tristan Kegan Adams, 16, of Bucyrus was driving a 2005 Dodge north on Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 12 a.m. April 30 when the vehicle struck a deer. Adams and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Michael Scott Attebery, 37, of Osawatomie was driving a 1992 Ford west on West 347th Street west of Cedar Niles Road at 11:30 a.m. April 25 when the vehicle went off the road right and struck a ditch and a row of trees. Attebery was not injured.
Brandon Tyler Greene, 32, of Eudora was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi north on Metcalf Road south of West 303rd Street at 12:30 p.m. April 26 when the vehicle drove into a ditch on the east side of the road, striking a fence and a telecommunications box. Greene was not injured.
Abigail Christina Ried, 18, of Paola was driving a 1998 Honda north on Hedge Lane north of West 363rd Street at 1:35 p.m. April 27 when the passenger side front tire separated and caused damage to the vehicle.
David Warren Al Kellner, 31, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2011 Ford south on Somerset Road north of West 403rd Street at 4:12 a.m. May 1 when the vehicle went off the road right at a high rate of speed and struck a ditch and a metal fence. Kellner was not injured.
Steve Lewis Strode, 59, of Overland Park was driving a 2009 Nissan south on Spoon Creek Road north of West 239th Street at 5:20 p.m. May 5 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a legally parked vehicle that was unoccupied. Strode was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Derric Paul Thomas, 20, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 22 for alleged possession of marijuana.
Weston Elan Smith, 20, was booked into jail April 23 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer; conceal/alter/destroy evidence in felony case.
Johnathon Ray Spear, 18, was booked into jail April 23 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Meghan Lynn Duncan, 31, was booked into jail April 24 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Matthew Seyler, 38, was booked into jail April 25 for allegedly driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction, driving while habitual violator; 1st conviction.
Joseph Allen McKellips, 32, was booked into jail April 26 for alleged aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail April 26 for alleged pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 39, was booked into jail April 29 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Esai Moses Trujillo, 22, was booked into jail April 29 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship.
James Scott Lynch, 56, was booked into jail April 30 on a warrant arrest.
David Warren Al Kellner, 31, was booked into jail May 1 for alleged criminal possession of weapon by felon; firearm used in non-person felony, flee or attempt to elude; motor vehicle accident or damage property, criminal discharge of firearm; recklessly at occupied vehicle, aggravated assault of law enforcement officer; use of deadly weapon.
Kaleb Christian Weers, 29 was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jimmy Joe Lawson Jr, 51, was booked into jail May 1 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, transporting open container.
Tyler Ray Jensen, 25, was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Cassandra Lynn Goss, 35, was booked into jail May 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, battery on law enforcement officer; physical contact with county or city officer on duty.
Alexus Diane Jones, 26, was booked into jail May 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years, criminal damage to property; value unknown.
Kyle Tyler Vincent, w31, was booked into jail May 2 for alleged criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 28, was booked into jail May 4 for alleged pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs.
