Miami County Sheriff’s Office

CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Ronnie Cole, 56, of Princeton was driving a 2019 Chevrolet east on West 391st Street west of Hedge Lane at 5:55 a.m. June 17 when the vehicle struck two deer. Cole was not injured.
Angela Nicole Mason, 47, of Olathe was driving a 2015 Jeep north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 239th Street at 9:10 p.m. June 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Mason was not injured.
William Brandon Hallman, 37, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Ford south on Metcalf Road south of West 327th Street at 9:40 p.m. June 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hallman was not injured.
Amber Kristine Medlin, 38, of Paola was driving a 2017 Kia east on Kanas Highway 68 west of Bethel Church Road at 12 p.m. June 20 when the vehicle struck a coyote. Medlin was not injured.
James Keith Buntain, 58, of Arma, Kan. was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 335th Street at 9:20 p.m. June 20 when the vehicle struck a deer. Buntain was not injured.
Kevin Michael Deboer, 23, of Osawatomie was driving a 2009 Mercury west on West 327th Street east of Crescent Hill Road at 5:50 p.m. June 22 when he swerved the vehicle to avoid an animal in the road causing the vehicle to go off the roadway right, hit the ditch then rolled over twice. Deboer was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Michelle Lee Brown, 36, of Paola was driving a 2016 automobile west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Hospital Drive at 9:45 p.m. June 22 when the vehicle struck a cow. Brown was not injured.
Tanya Renee Lampton, 46, of Paola was driving a 2005 Chevrolet south on Pleasant Valley Road south of Highway 68 at 2:05 a.m. June 23 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lampton was not injured.
Ken Christopher Gottschalk, 56, of Paola was driving a 2016 Jeep south on Hospital Drive south of West 311th street at 6 a.m. June 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Gottschalk was not injured.
Karla Sue Wilson, 51, of Nevada, Mo. was driving a 2010 Nissan north on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 9:45 a.m. June 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wilson and her passenger were not injured.
Logan Riley Knudsen, 22, of Linn Valley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet north on Highway 69 north of West 287th Street at 9:34 p.m. June 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Knudsen was not injured.
Jorge Tapia, 28, of Olathe was driving a 2012 Toyota east on Highway 68 west of Cedar Niles Road at 10:50 p.m. June 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Tapia was not injured.
Wayne Edward Osborne, 82, of Fontana was driving a 2015 Buick east on West 391st street east of Lookout Road at 10:30 p.m. June 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Osborne and his passenger were not injured.
Codie Lee Claytor, 29, of La Cygne was driving a 2002 Chevrolet west on West 311th Street west of Pflumm Road at 5:45 a.m. June 26 when the vehicle attempted an avoidance maneuver to avoid a deer in the roadway causing his vehicle to cross the centerline left, correct back to the right striking a ditch and rolled over. Claytor was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Darin Lee Lutz, 49, of Garnett was driving a 2018 Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 169 south of Crescent Hill Road at 6 a.m. July 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lutz was not injured.
Charles D. Huffman, 69, of Paola was driving a 2001 Chevrolet east on Kansas Highway 68 west of Turkey Creek Road at 9:15 p.m. July 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. Huffman was not injured.
Michael Barry Hixon, 67 of La Cygne was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 335th Street at 4:40 a.m. July 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hixon and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Micah Foster, 48, of Spring Hill was driving a 1983 Honda south on Woodland Road north of West 223rd Street at 8:20 p.m. June 7 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right, entered a ditch and open field area then flipped at least one time. Foster was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Micah A. Wilson, 21, of Louisburg was driving a 1986 GMC south on New Lancaster Road and Highway 68 when he pulled out to cross Highway 68 and struck a 2018 Kenworth driven by Wei Li, 49, of Irvine, Calif. Neither driver was injured.
Aaron R. Leslie, 28, of Kansas City, Mo. was driving a 2015 Toyota west on Highway 68 at 12 a.m. June 14 when the vehicle was unable to negotiate a turn and crossed the center median and made contact with a 2015 Kia driven by Lori Kay Tripp, 51, of Lawrence. Leslie was not injured. Tripp was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital. Her passenger was not injured.
Maximos Dimitri Mendizabel, 18, of Stilwell was driving a 1999 automobile north on Harmony Road and Tontzville Road at 1:48 p.m. June 17 when the vehicle went partially off the roadway to the right, lost control on the gravel shoulder, overcorrected and sideswiped a 2002 Acura driven by Carolyn Fay Allen, 56, of Shawnee. Neither driver was injured.
Kathleen M Grauberger, 55, of Louisburg was driving a 2018 Nissan north on Metcalf Road north of West 223rd Street at 9:45 a.m. June 19 when she fell asleep causing her vehicle to travel through the four way stop intersection making contact with the rear end of a 2014 Chevrolet driven by Christopher Lynn Town, 59, of Bucyrus, whose vehicle was also traveling northbound, causing his vehicle to go off to the right into a field. Grauberger then crossed the center line making contact with a 1999 Ford driven by Susanna Joy Robinett, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., who was traveling southbound causing her vehicle to cross the southbound fog lane and come to rest in a ditch. Grauberger’s vehicle then went off the road to the left and overturned in a ditch. Grauberger was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital. Town and Robinett were not injured.
Dalton Michael Mitchell, 21, of Gardner was driving a 2014 Ford south on Highway 69 north of West 311th Street at 12 a.m. June 21 when the vehicle attempted to pass a 2017 Toyota driven by Renjith Ramanath-Kolappan, 40, of Overland Park. Mitchell’s vehicle then crossed the centerline striking Ramanth-Kolappan’s vehicle in the left rear behind the tire and wheel. Mitchell continued north and attempted to pass a 2018 Audi driven by Rebecca Colleen Galyean, 47, of Purcell, Okla. Striking her vehicle in the left rear and then down the side of the vehicle. Mitchell continued on a short distance and ended up in the west ditch high-centered on some rocks. None of the drivers and their passengers were injured.
Jody Lee Decker, 62, of Westmoreland, Kan. was driving a 2005 Peterbilt truck east on Highway 68 and Pleasant Valley Road at 10:44 a.m. June 26 when the vehicle struck the rear end of a 2003 Toyota driven by Monique Josette Powell, 30, of Wellsville. Neither driver was injured.
Timothy Allen Guffey, 28, of Arma, Kan. was driving a 2020 motorcycle west on Highway 68 east of U.S. Highway 169 at 9:16 a.m. June 27 when the motorcycle slid on wet pavement and overturned. Guffey was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Karla Marie Johnson, 43, of Spring Hill was driving a 2017 Ford east on West 223rd Street and Renner Road at 11:15 a.m. June 30 when the vehicle struck a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Alexa Michelle Kimler, 15, of Paola. Kimler was attempting to make a U turn and when her vehicle reentered the roadway it was struck. Neither driver was injured.
Kelsie Rhea Town, 28, of Paola was driving a 2015 Chevrolet north on Old K.C. Road at 7:15 a.m. July 4 when she attempted to make a right turn at an intersection and the vehicle made contact with a 2015 Kia driven by David Brian Pozzie, 22, of Paola. Neither driver was injured.
Elizabeth R. Hernandez, 21, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Pontiac north on Highway 169 northeast of West 327th Street at 11:50 a.m. July 4 when the vehicle went off the road to the left and rolled down an embankment. Hernandez was not injured.
Katelynd Domanique Keller, 21 of Amsterdam, Mo. was driving a 2003 Jeep west on West 359th Street east of Metcalf Road at 9:31 p.m. July 5 when the vehicle left the road right, returned to the roadway then over corrected to the left and then back to the right and left the roadway resulting in a rollover. Keller was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Her passenger was not injured.
Thomas Michael Stribling, 18 of Paola was driving a 2003 Chevrolet south on Pressonville Road north of West 327th Street at 6:30 a.m. July 6 when he lost control of the vehicle on the loose gravel and left the roadway to the east, making contact with the ditch. Stribling was not injured.
Michael Wayne Trinkle, 36, of La Cygne was driving a 2005 Pontiac north on New Lancaster Road south of West 399th Street at 12:40 a.m. July 7 when the vehicle went off the road left and struck the ditch and rolled. Trinkle was not injured.
Ava Elizabeth Marcum, 16, of Spring Hill was driving a 2009 Volkswagen west on West 223rd Street west of Columbia Road when she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway striking a fence and coming to rest when she struck a tree. Marcum was not injured.
John Alan Hurley, 34, of Paola was driving a 2008 automobile south on Cedar Niles Road south of West 343rd Street at 10:50 p.m. July 14 when the vehicle left the roadway right and struck a ditch then continued into a fence and struck multiple trees. Hurley was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
James Lee Aiken, 62, was booked into Miami County Jail June 18 on a warrant arrest.
Caleb Andrew Ethridge, 23, was booked into jail June 18 on a warrant arrest.
Dakota Thomas Gile, 22, was booked into jail June 18 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 21, was booked into jail June 18 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 26, was booked into jail June 19 on a warrant arrest.
Michelle Lynn Fennel, 31, was booked into jail June 20 on a warrant arrest.
Albert Monrow Owens, 42, was booked into jail June 20 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Scott Sphar, 55, was booked into jail June 20 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, warrant arrest.
Joshua Michael Godfrey, 26, was booked into jail June 21 for alleged violate protection order; abuse order per KSA 60-3106, 60-3107.
Joseph Patrick Kohl, 46, was booked into jail June 22 for alleged criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption, criminal trespass, remain in defiance of order by owner.
Darrell Alexander White, 27, was booked into jail June 22 for alleged possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Joseph Allen Cummings, 49, was booked into jail June 22 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Garrett Earl Gilliland, 29, was booked into jail June 22 on a warrant arrest.
Dylan E. Jackson, 25, was booked into jail June 22 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 59, was booked into jail June 22 for alleged aggravated burglary; unknown circumstance.
Clinton Donald Benjamin, 42, was booked into jail June 22 for alleged criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption.
Mark Dewayne Foster, 57, was booked into jail June 23 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 35, was booked into jail June 23 on a warrant arrest.
Felicia Ann Dover, 29, was booked into jail June 24 for alleged domestic battery; rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship 2nd/5 years.
Billy Lee Shipps, 26, was booked into jail June 25 on a warrant arrest.
Mary Margaret Staum, 56, was booked into jail June 25 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Benjamin Cook, 41, was booked into jail June 25 for alleged assault.
Garry Stanley Jankovich, 42, was booked into jail June 25 for alleged criminal threat; unknown circumstance.
Matthew Dean Dillon, 23, was booked into Miami County Jail June 26 on a warrant arrest.
Kelli Tigerstrom, 46, was booked into jail June 27 for alleged theft of property or services, less than $1500 with 2 or more convictions within 5 years, giving a worthless check, value less than $1000.
Phillip Michael Johnston, 46, was booked into jail June 28 on a warrant arrest.
Julie Anne Kauffman, 61, was booked into jail June 28 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, battery on law enforcement officer; bodily harm to county or city officer on duty.
Stephen Thomas Scott, 36, was booked into jail June 28 for alleged aggravat4ed assault, assault of law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance.
Nanci Mae Rowlett, 44, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Kirk Lee Harding, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Keith Eric Oakley, 45, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
William Edward Reeves, 65, was booked into jail July 1 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Braden Gene Stults, 24, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Randy Lavelle Nunley, 36, was booked into jail July 2 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, criminal possession of weapon by felon; certain felonies within 10 years, flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations, reckless driving; unknown circumstance, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Jerry Lee Cotton, 44, was booked into jail July 2 for alleged criminal damage to property; felony.
John Cameron Gregg, 19, was booked into jail July 2 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, battery on law enforcement officer; physical contact with county or city official on duty.
Kerry Preston Tribble, 25, was booked into jail July 3 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Candice Maureen McIntosh, 40, was booked into jail July 3 for alleged criminal possession of weapon by felon; convicted within 5 years, warrant arrest.
Andrew Charles, 22, was booked into jail July 3 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Luis Mortera, 23, was booked into jail July 5 on a warrant arrest.
John Eric Baldovin, 35, was booked into jail July 5 for allegedly driving while license suspended; 1st conviction.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail July 5 on a warrant arrest.
Brandie Marie Sharp, 43, was booked into jail July 6 on a warrant arrest.
Nathaniel Lee Achey, 38, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Trinkle, 36, was booked into jail July 7 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession of controlled substance; unknown substance, basic rule governing speed of vehicle, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; unknown circumstance.
Thomas Dewayne Cantrell, 20, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Bryan David Millard, 36, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Curtis Lloyd Murdock, 40, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Ethan Patrick Gonzalez, 18, was booked into jail July 10 for alleged battery on law enforcement officer, bodily harm to county or city officer on duty, domestic battery; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Jeremy Lee Cotton, 44, was booked into jail July 11 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Robert Travis Treese, 35, was booked into jail July 11 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Tiffany Blankenship Clark, 33, was booked into jail July 13 for alleged possession of stolen property; felony, warrant arrest.
Todd Michael Harrison, 40, was booked into jail July 13 for alleged disorderly conduct; fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment, battery, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Brett Thomas Snider, 29, was booked into jail July 13 on a warrant arrest.
Kalee Mae Allen, 24, was booked into jail July 14 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, criminal restraint.
Jason Daniel Barry, 39, was booked into jail July b14 for alleged aggravated criminal sodomy; offended more than 18 and child less than 14 with person/animal, aggravated indecent liberties with child; offender more than 18 fondle child less than 14. Jeremy Lee Cotton, 44, was booked into jail July 14 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Chadwick Shane Likins, 30, was booked into jail July 14 on a warrant arrest.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 28, was booked into jail July 14 for alleged criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by law.
Jaiden Rayne Hakes, 19, was booked into jail July 15 for alleged criminal threat; cause terror; evacuation or disruption.
Jessica Dawn Owens, 38, was booked into jail July 15 on a warrant arrest.
Marisela Raquel-Maria Berruecos, 27, was booked into jail July 16 for alleged battery.
David Earl Rhoades, 50, was booked into jail July 16 for alleged driving while license suspended; 1st conviction, vehicle liability insurance; liability coverage required.
