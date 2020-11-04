Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Booked into Jail
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 32, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas John Jilka, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jose Cecilio Lopez, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly transporting an open container.
Scott Louis Smith, 69, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Walter Anael Vasquez-Mendez, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on a warrant arrest, probation violation.
Jose Cecilio Lopez Martinez, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for allegedly transporting open container, warrant arrest.
Casey Stephen McDowell, 41, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement, criminal restraint.
Draven Lynn McDowell, 21, was booked into jail Oct. 9 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement.
Michael Anthony Ward, 66, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer, use or possess with intent to use simulated controlled substance.
Devin Cody Dunham, 26, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for allegedly driving while suspended.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Levi Jackson, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Aiyanna Spring Tanyan, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 10 for allegedly driving while cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating motor vehicle without a valid license.
Brandon Edward Theiss, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
John William Hilton Jr., 44, was booked into jail Oct. 11 for allegedly driving while suspended.
Bonnie Kay Hale, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
James David Marcum, 55, was booked into jail Oct. 13 for alleged criminal threat.
Flash Artorio Scott, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Savanna Marie Lyons, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Alan Tomblin Jr., 26, was booked into jail Oct. 14 for alleged battery, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship, criminal threat.
Julia Lorene Blackstone, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lee Offutt, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
