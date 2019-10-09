Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Christina Frances Fenoughty, 45, was driving a 2016 Toyota south on Hedge Lane south of West 363rd Street at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 29 when the vehicle struck a cat. Fenoughty was not injured.
Christina Renee Sallee, 39, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 west on West 391st Street west of Hedge Lane at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Sallee was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Connie Sue Barbour, 46, of Paola was driving a 2017 Infiniti west on West 335th Street at 12 p.m. Sept. 27 when the vehicle was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Astro driven by Dustin Cody Campbell, 19, of Gardner. Barbour was not injured. Campbell was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Joseph Michael Rykert, 19, of Paola was driving a 2015 John Deere tractor south on Pressonville Road south of West 303rd Street at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 27 when the top of the tractor snagged a telephone pole line pulling the telephone pole down. Rykert was not injured.
Wyatt Dean Steele, 23, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 239th Street at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 28 when the vehicle began to hydroplane due to water over the roadway. The vehicle went off the road to the right and collided with a rock embankment. Steele and his passenger were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Albert Monrow Owens, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on Sept. 26 on a warrant arrest, PFA, violate protection from abuse order.
Jarrid Clay Conley, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Erick Daniel Humphrey, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Anna Leigh Lakin, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 27 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute simulated controlled substance, resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant, possession of a controlled substance, tax stamp, no drug/marijuana/controlled substance.
Chelsea Mae Rasch, 24, was booked into jail Sept. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Donald Leroy Hamill, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 27 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute simulated controlled substance, resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant, drugs; possession of a controlled substance, theft, possession of stolen property, value unknown, warrant arrest, weapons, carrying concealed weapon, bludgeon, knuckles, switchblade.
Howard Benjamin Baker, 40, was booked into jail Sept. 28 for alleged assault; aggravated deadly weapon.
Nathaniel Conrad Gross, 36, was booked into jail Sept. 28 for allegedly driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ronald Ray Franks, 64, was booked into jail Sept. 30 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Eric Douglas Carroll, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 2 for alleged forgery, making or altering a written instrument.
