Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Ty Wayne Lytle, 38, of Garnett was driving a 2012 Ford Focus north on U.S. Highway 169 south of Virginia Road at 6:56 a.m. Nov. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lytle was not injured.
William George Smith, 49, of Paola was driving a 2019 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 west of New Lancaster Road at 7:20 a.m. Nov. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
Zachery Tyson Almond, 30, of Paola was driving a 2012 Chevrolet north on Highway 169 south of West 255th street at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Almond and his passengers were not injured.
Charlie Seamus Irwin, 19, of Seneca, Mo., was driving a 2008 Subaru north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Irwin was not injured.
Benny Carroll Odom, 82, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2001 Mercury east on Highway 68 east of Mission Belleview at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Odom was not injured.
Matthew Dale Davis, 23, of Tonganoxie was driving a 2012 Ford Mustang north on Highway 69 south of West 299th Street at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Davis and his passenger were not injured.
Rachel Susan Wilson, 28, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2013 Volkswagen south on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 7:19 a.m. Mov. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wilson was not injured.
David Armando Garcia, 46, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry east on West 327th Street east of Osawatomie Road at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Garcia and his passengers were not injured.
Ricardo Rodriguez, 41, of Olathe was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 north on Metcalf Road south of West 303rd Street at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rodriguez was not injured.
Abigail Nicol Mason, 25, of Louisburg was driving a 2019 Chevrolet south on Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 13 when the vehicle struck a deer. Mason was not injured.
Sandra Dee Hays, 55, of Parker was driving a 2018 Buick north on Plum Creek Road north of West 407th Street at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 13 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hays was not injured.
Alice Claire Mills Martin, 57, of Louisburg was driving a 2017 Hyundai east on West 295th Street west of Mission Belleview Road at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 when the vehicle struck a deer. Martin was not injured.
Walter K Eldridge, 63, of La Cygne was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer south on Highway 69 south of West 351st Street at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 14 when the vehicle struck a deer. Eldridge was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Nicholas Austin Mitchell, 24, of Paola was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on West 327th Street at Lone Star Road at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 6 when the vehicle struck the rear end of a 2011 Ford driven by Jason David Towne, 46, of Paola. Neither driver was injured.
Brayden Scott Hauenschild, 16, of Louisburg was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 east on West 311th Street west of Victory Road at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 7 when the vehicle attempted to pass a 2018 Kenworth driven by Thomas Eugene Younger, 37, of Tarrant, Texas. Younger was stopping and turning into a business entrance and was rear-ended by Hauenschild. Neither driver was injured.
Elizabeth Mae Fitzgerald, 45, of Gardner was driving a 2018 Jeep south on Gardner Road south of West 239th Street at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 10 when tree limbs flew from the bed of a pickup truck striking her vehicle. Fitzgerald was not injured.
Stacy Marie Keaton, 42, of Louisburg was driving a 2018 Honda north on Highway 69 north of West 259th Street at 10:35 a.m. Nov. 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a boulder and then struck a rock wall. Keaton was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Bart J. McIntire, 44, of Paola was driving a 2013 Ford north on Highway 169 north of West 271st Street at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 11 when he lost control of the vehicle and slid into a trailer being pulled by Shane Williams, 46, of New Castle. Neither driver was injured.
James Lee Mooney, 60, of La Cygne was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger north on Hospital Drive south of West 311th Street at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 11 when the vehicle struck a patch of black ice causing him to strike a bridge rail. Mooney was not injured.
Bryan Anthony Wills, 24, of Lenexa was driving a 1999 Kenworth south on Metcalf Road north of West 223rd street at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 11 when the vehicle left the road to the left then the right due to icy conditions causing a jack-knife. Wills was not injured.
Thomas Leo Foster, 20, of Eudora was driving a 2004 Mazda west on West 223rd Street west of Moonlight Road at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 11 when the vehicle slid off the road into the ditch. Foster and his passenger were not injured.
Tesla Nicole Birchard, 21, of Osawatomie was driving a 2017 Jeep west on Highway 68 west of Hospital Drive at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 11 when the vehicle struck a patch of black ice causing the vehicle to leave it’s lane of traffic hitting a bridge rail. Birchard was not injured.
Seth Michael Church, 328, of Edgerton was driving a 2009 Volkswagen east on West 223rd Street east of Gardner Road at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 12 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and into the ditch. Church was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Samuel Lee Bivins, 22, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Charles Spurgeon, 29, was booked into jail Nov. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Ashley Grace Westfall, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Jared Alexander Novick, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Nathaniel Lee Achey, 37, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Paul Timothy Stark, 48, was booked into jail Nov. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Amande Diane Parrott-Rexius, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Kara Lamoyne Phillips, 43, was booked into jail Nov. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Wesley Henry, 66, was booked into jail Nov. 12 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Colton Michael Knowles, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 12 for alleged drugs; violation of subsection (A) is a drug severity level 5 felony, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Shaun Morris Melte, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 12 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation, criminal restraint.
Felicia Ann Dover, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Zachariah Don Johnson, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Craig Alan Kobe, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 14 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.