Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Richard Dario Alonzo, 25, of Paola was driving a 2010 automobile west on West 311th Street east of Victory Road at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Alonzo and his passenger were not injured.
Susan Leigh Ratliff, 58, of Spring Hill was driving a 2019 Honda north on Old Kansas City Road south of West 231st Terrace at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ratliff was not injured.
Cynthia Aeron Hutson, 47, of Paola was driving a 2004 Nissan west on West 343rd Street west of Hospital Drive at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hutson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Britanni Michelle Butler, 32, of Paola was driving a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country south on Old KC Road north of West 315th Street at 1:10 p.m. Feb. 4 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian operating a bicycle. Butler was not injured. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Troy Franklin Hellums, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Chance Robert Holloway, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 31 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to signal; unsafe turn.
Kevin Lee Stevens, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 1 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics & certain stimulant/meth.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 38, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a warrant arrest.
David Curtis Williams, 24, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Randy William Wobker, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Shelby Lynn Dorgan, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 3 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Cody Gage Cleveland, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Joseph Arnold Olin, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Sophia Louise Davis, 20, was booked into jail Feb. 5 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Bonnie Kay Hale, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Kryshud Demond Dial, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 6 for allegedly resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant.
Damian Kristopher Payne, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 6 for allegedly resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement officer/warrant.
Brock Mitchel Fultz, 43, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Dustin James McMillin, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Christian Robert Orr, 46, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Shane Patrick King, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 7 for alleged weapon; criminal carry of weapon; concealed pistol/firearm on land/abode/business.
