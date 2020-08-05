Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Payton Joseph Cantrell, 19, of Pittsburg, Kan., was driving a 2012 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 359th Street at 11 p.m. July 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cantrell and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Christian Blaine Brown, 20, of Archie, Mo., was driving a 2004 Pontiac east on West 359th Street west of Rockville Road at 6:45 p.m. July 10 when the vehicle went off the road right, struck a bridge rail, continued east until the vehicle went off the road right again, struck the ditch and overturned. Brown was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Caleb Lane Wood, 25, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2004 Pontiac west on West 343rd Street west of Victory Road at 12 a.m. July 13 when the vehicle left the road and struck several fixed objects including a barbed wire fence. Wood was not injured.
William Dee Leopard, 36, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 1994 Dodge north on Rogers Road and West 303rd Street at 3:15 p.m. July 18 when the vehicle left the road, striking a tree. Leopard was not injured.
Georgianna Lynn Anderson, 50, of Kincaid was driving a 2011 Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 2:31 p.m. July 19 when the vehicle struck the rear end of a 2018 Ford driven by Jessica Brittney Shea, 35, of Olathe who was attempting to change lanes to prepare to exit the highway. Neither driver was injured.
Lynn Allen Caster, 76, of Paola was driving a 1999 Dodge east on West 327th Street west of Primrose Road at 8:35 a.m. July 24 when the glare from the sun temporarily blinded him, causing the vehicle to strike a bridge. Caster was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Mason Lee Offutt, 27, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 17 on a warrant arrest.
William Dee Leopard, 36, was booked into jail July 18 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor.
Colton Wayne Cisneros, 23, was booked into jail July 18 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, failure to stop at accident; 1st offense in a year, damage less than $1,000, reckless driving; 1st conviction, vehicle liability insurance; liability coverage required, ignition interlock device; tamper to render in inaccurate or inoperative.
Regina Lee Cano, 21, was booked into jail July 19 on a warrant arrest.
Weston Elan Smith, 20, was booked into jail July 20 for alleged burglary; unknown circumstance, theft from motor vehicle; $1,000 to $25,000, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance, criminal damage to property; value unknown.
Caleb Lane Wood, 25, was booked into jail July 20 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; unknown circumstance.
Julia Lorene Blackstone, 31, was booked into jail July 20 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Chebon Harmon, 20, was booked into jail July 20 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance, disorderly conduct; unknown circumstance.
Joseph Patrick Kohl, 46, was booked into jail July 20 for alleged criminal threat; unknown circumstance.
David Wayne Schlesener, 49, was booked into jail July 20 for alleged criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption.
Julius R. Counts, 30, was booked into jail July 21 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Derrick Lynn Gaines, 52, was booked into jail July 21 for alleged driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 3rd conviction.
Kaitlyn Marie Collins, 28, was booked into jail July 22 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon James Frye, 32, was booked into jail July 22 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail July 22 for alleged possession of stimulant, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance coverage required.
Leroy Leray Thomas Standingcloud, 37, was booked into jail July 22 for alleged criminal damage to property; misdemeanor, interference with judicial process; threaten judicial officer or prosecutor.
Regina Lee Cano, 21, was booked into jail July 23 on a warrant arrest.
Debbie Renee Hinds, 55, was booked into jail July 25 for alleged criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail July 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jamie Lee May, 38, was booked into jail July 26 for alleged assault.
Christopher Olin Crotchett, 38, was booked into jail July 27 on a warrant arrest.
Linda Joan Hay, 74, was booked into jail July 27 for alleged aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon, domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Trinity Layne Weers, 21, was booked into jail July 28 for allegedly driving while license suspended; 1st conviction.
Michael Jon Gallagher, 24, was booked into jail July 29 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance, criminal damage to property; felony.
Albert Monrow Owens, 42, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Emma Jean Nicole Trunnell, 31, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Frederick Thompson Jr., 41, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
Brian Daniel Worlein, 43, was booked into jail July 30 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.