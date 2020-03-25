Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Stacia Leigh Minden, 44, of Parker was driving a 2016 Nissan north on Crescent Hill Road north of West 399th Street at 5:44 a.m. March 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Minden was not injured.
Maria Christine Axmann, 45, of Louisburg was driving a 2017 Nissan north on Metcalf Road north of West 303rd Street at 6:35 a.m. March 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Axmann was not injured.
Constance Ann Holte, 52, of Paola was driving a 2012 Jeep north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 255th Street at 8:50 a.m. March 13 when the vehicle struck a deer. Holte was not injured.
Tina M. Guthrie, 50, of Linn Valley was driving a 2013 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 west of New Lancaster Road at 6:37 a.m. March 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Guthrie was not injured.
David Wayne Cain, 40, of Pleasanton was driving a 2015 Hyundai north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 5:44 a.m. March 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cain was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Virginia Mae Cannon, 76, of Edgerton was driving a 2003 Mazda west on Highway 68 west of Pleasant Valley Road at 11:20 a.m. March 12 when she attempted to turn around because she was lost and turned too sharp causing the vehicle to enter a ditch. Cannon was not injured.
Victoria Anne Bramble, 21, of Olathe was driving a 2012 Lexus west on Highway 68 west of Somerset Road at 1 p.m. March 14 when cargo from a semi-trailer stuck her vehicle. Bramble was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Rachel Ann Phelps, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on March 13 for alleged possession of stolen property; felony, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked, operate vehicle without registration or w/expire tag.
Billy Lee Shipps, 26, was booked into jail March 13 for an alleged probation violation.
Trevor Dewayne Thompson, 36, was booked into jail March 13 for an alleged probation violation.
Donald Kenneth Masters, 27, was booked into jail March 13 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Foster Bond, 21, was booked into jail March 14 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor.
Michael Dennis Meadors II, 30, was booked into jail March 15 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, interference with law enforcement officer; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution, driving while license suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction, warrant arrest.
Raymond Dale-Aaron Shipps, 27, was booked into jail March 15 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, vehicles; improper registration of vehicle.
Jeremy Lee Harris, 41, was booked into jail March 15 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, transporting open container.
Joseph Allen McCrackin, 26, was booked into jail March 15 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess with intent to use paraphernalia into human body, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, vehicles; operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag, improper registration of vehicle, warrant arrest.
Staci Lynn Hurley, 36, was booked into jail March 16 on a warrant arrest.
Derek Daniel Staum, 28, was booked into jail March 17 on a warrant arrest.
Johnny Earl Lambeth Jr, 58, was booked into jail March 18 on a warrant arrest, possession of stolen property; value less than $1,500.
