Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Roger D. Wakefield, 64, of Spring Hill was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla north on Waverly Road south of West 225th Street at 9 p.m. Oct. 9 when the vehicle struck a raccoon. Wakefield was not injured.
Jesus Rosario Bustillos Gutierrez, 31, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2011 Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 69 south of Kansas Highway 68 at 7:07 p.m. Oct. 11 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bustillos Gutierrez and his passengers were not injured.
Anna May Doles, 70, of Rantoul was driving a 2006 Buick east on West 327th Street east of Pressonville Road at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Doles and her passenger were not injured.
Andrew Jonathan Wright, 45, of Paola was driving a 2019 Toyota south on Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 8:50 p.m. Oct. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Wright and his passenger were not injured.
Linzi Michelle Degraffenreid, 35, of Paola was driving a 2013 Chevrolet east on Highway 68 west of Crescent Hill Road at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Degraffenreid was not injured.
Lori Lynn Trotnic, 59, of Mulberry, Kan., was driving a 2013 Dodge north on Highway 69 south of West 399th Street at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Trotnic was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Tamie Lea Walter, 37, of Louisburg was driving a 2005 Chevrolet north on Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 4:53 p.m. Oct. 13 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and then off road to the left. Walter and her passengers were not injured.
Jennifer J. Brooks, 39, of Osawatomie was driving a 2002 Ford Focus south on Lone Star Road south of West 319th Street at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, striking a sign and a tree. Brooks was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jennifer Leigh Laudan, 38, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Justin Dion Smith, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Stephen Craig January, 33, was booked into jail Oct. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Nathan Andrew Cooley, 32, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Colton Ray Donner, 25, was booked into jail Oct. 12 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement office duty.
Kalena Cirese Hart, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 12 for alleged assault; aggravated deadly weapon, domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Brandon Wesley Finney, 29, was booked into jail Oct. 13 for alleged disorderly conduct.
William Thomas Petropulos, 34, was booked into jail Oct. 13 for alleged trespass, remain in defiance of order by owner.
Jacob Alan Pinney, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 13 for alleged disorderly conduct, trespass, remain in defiance of order by owner, liquor; purchase/consumption alcoholic liquor/CMB by minor.
Shayne Everett Johnston, 21, was booked into jail Oct. 14 for alleged battery.
Ashley Grace Westfall, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Brandon Lee Standley, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 16 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance.
Brandon Marion Vanderbur, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 16 for an alleged probation violation.
Preston R. Brocker, 44, was booked into jail Oct. 16 for allegedly driving under the influence, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer by reckless driving.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 16 for an alleged probation violation.
Rich Allen Hayes, 34, was booked into jail Oct. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Samuel Lee Bivins, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 17 on a warrant arrest.
James Charles Hutchins, 54, was booked into jail Oct. 17 for allegedly driving under the influence, drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked, transporting open container.
Matthew Taylor Petrie, 24, was booked into jail Oct. 17 for alleged criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon or controlled substance violator.
Anthony Allan Tomblin Jr., 25, was booked into jail Oct. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Larissa May Chapman, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 18 on a warrant arrest.
