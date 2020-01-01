Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Madeline Louise Jacobson, 22, of Louisburg was driving a 2015 Dodge north on Metcalf Road north of West 263rd Street at 7:26 p.m. Dec. 12 when the vehicle struck a deer. Jacobson and her passenger were not injured.
Christopher Ryan Ott, 23, of Osawatomie was driving a 2011 Ford south on Old KC Road south of West 355th Street at 1:05 a.m. Dec. 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ott and his passenger were not injured.
Fred Deden of Paola was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango west on West 287th Street east of Woodland Road at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 when the vehicle struck a deer. Deden was not injured.
Adam Mark Lockridge, 36, of Paola was driving a 2004 Honda north on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 271st Street at 7:24 p.m. Dec. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lockridge was not injured.
Andrew Jacob Latham, 23, of Lenexa was driving a 2018 Ford south on Highway 169 north of Virginia Road at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 20 when the vehicle struck a deer. Latham and his passenger were not injured.
Laura Lynn Carr, 58, of Paola was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country south on Lackman Road south of West 231st Street at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 23 when the vehicle struck a deer. Carr was not injured.
Jacqueline Renee Marciniak, 26, of Paola was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu north on Metcalf Road south of West 303rd Street at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Marciniak was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Scott Wayne Murphy, 19, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Honda north on New Lancaster Road north of West 287th Street at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 17 when the vehicle slid on the snow and crashed into a ditch. Murphy was not injured.
James Michael Hambleton, 69, of Fontana was driving a 2007 Chevrolet south on Hospital Road south of West 327th Street at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 when the vehicle slid on the ice and went into a fence. Hambleton was not injured.
Edith Marie Keller, 57, of Paola was driving a 2007 Dodge north on Old KC Road at 6:27 p.m. Dec. 18 when the vehicle slid on the ice and struck a vehicle that was stopped at the roundabout. Keller was not injured.
Blake Butler Stephens, 18, of La Cygne was driving a 2008 Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane north of West 363rd Street at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 22 when he fell asleep causing his vehicle to cross the centerline and sideswipe a 1998 Nissan Altima driven by Christopher Alain Blaine, 38, of Fontana. Stephens vehicle then continued north and rear-ended a 1998 Honda driven by Abigail Christina Ried, 17, of Paola. There were no injuries.
Lynn Otis Whittlesey, 70, of Manhattan was driving a 2017 Ford eastbound onto Lackman Road from a driveway at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 24 when the vehicle backed into a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Frank Perry Moley, 66, of Spring Hill. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Joseph Timothy Cain, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 19 for alleged burglary, enter non dwelling, trespass; private property, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Nicholas Michael Johnston, 22, was booked into jail Dec. 19 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation & disruption, robbery, aggravated, theft; less than $1000 of property or services/all other, theft; $1000 to $25,000 of property or service, financial card, criminal use without consent of owner less than $1000.
Joshua Michael McKnight, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 19 for alleged battery.
Charles Edwards Purvis, 36, was booked into jail Dec. 19 for alleged burglary, enter non dwelling.
Danny Ray Harper, 55, was booked into jail Dec. 20 for alleged burglary, unknown circumstance, trespass, unknown circumstance, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Gary E. Goodrich, 47, was booked into jail Dec. 20 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, flee/elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving, resisting arrest/obstruction of legal process, possession of stolen property; value over $1000.
Joseph Allen McKellips, 32, was booked into jail Dec. 21 for alleged domestic battery, knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Craig Raymond Bradley, 35, was booked into jail Dec. 21 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Garrett Earl Gilliland, 28, was booked into jail Dec. 21 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jonathan Peter Hatstat, 38, was booked into jail Dec. 22 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1000 to $25,000.
Joseph Lee McCurdy, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 22 for alleged theft; possession of stolen property $1000 to $25,000.
Devon James Campbell, 18, was booked into jail Dec. 22 for alleged drugs: distribute marijuana less than 25 grams, distribute certain depressants dose 10-100 units, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon or controlled substance violator.
Daniel Ethan Jackson, 30, was booked into jail Dec. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Ray Hursey, 22, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia.
Elizabeth Louise Miller, 44, was booked into jail Dec. 24 for alleged domestic battery; knowing/reckless bodily harm 3rd or subsequent within 5 years, criminal threat, unknown circumstance, violate protection from abuse order.
Jason Lee Roller, 48, was booked into jail Dec. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan Michael Jose, 30, was booked into jail Dec. 25 for alleged criminal restraint, criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation and disruption.
