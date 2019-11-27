Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Stephen Joseph McMullin, 46, of Paola was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 311th Street at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 when the vehicle struck a deer. McMullin and his passenger were not injured.
Gary Duane Curnutte, 61, of Paola was driving a 2001 Chevrolet east on West 319th Street east of Victory Road at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Curnutte was not injured.
Donald Ray Secrest, 51, of Osawatomie was driving a 2010 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 east of Plum Creek Road at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 15 when the vehicle struck a deer. Secrest was not injured.
Christopher Allen Ritch, 51, of La Cygne was driving a 2013 Ford south on Highway 69 south of West 399th Street at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 15 when the vehicle struck a coyote. Ritch was not injured.
Daniel Allen Bauer, 40, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Chevrolet south on Highway 69 north of West 271st Street at 2:28 a.m. Nov. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bauer was not injured.
Douglas Ray Chisam, 56, of Parker was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado west on West 359th Street west of Rockville Road at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 when the vehicle struck a deer. Chisam was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Justin Tyme Barber, 39, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2005 Dodge south on Highway 69 north of West 223rd Street at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 17 when the vehicle was ran off the road by a 2004 Chevrolet driven by Shane Christopher Lewis, 42, of Fulton, Kan. Barber attempted to merge back onto the highway when Lewis struck his vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Marla Jean Malloy, 68, of Topeka was driving a 2015 Toyota south on Lonestar Road north of Tontzville Road at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 17 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a fence then crashed into a tree. Malloy was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Jordyn Ray Demaria-Hall, 23, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Larry Dale Knoche, 45, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Miles Jordan Taylor, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Shirley Marie Carl, 51, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Spencer Eiskina, 38, was booked into jail Nov. 16 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Kenneth Randy New, 58, was booked into jail Nov. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Marla Jean Malloy, 68, was booked into jail Nov. 17 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 35, was booked into jail Nov. 18 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Matthew Taylor Petrie, 25, was booked into jail Nov. 18 on a warrant arrest, alleged theft; possession of stolen property less than $1000, burglary, enter dwelling.
Joseph Patrick Kohl, 45, was booked into jail Nov. 19 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly use physical contact in angry/rude manner with weapon.
Rebecca Morgan Ritchie, 20, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Janella Marie Treat, 23, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 28, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Phillip Jay Slater, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
