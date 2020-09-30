Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Anthony Scott Freeman, 20, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Mazda west on West 283rd Street east of Oxford Road at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 17 when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch. Freeman was not injured.
Amanda Sue Craig, 35, of Rantoul was driving a 2021 Kia east on West 327th Street east of Pleasant Valley Road at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 20 when the vehicle struck a cow. Craig and her passengers were not injured.
Eric Andreas Zellar, 22, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2014 Nissan west on West 247th Street east of Metcalf Road at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Zellar was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
James Bryant Little, 51, of Louisburg was driving a 2014 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 east of New Lancaster Road at 12 a.m. Sept. 18 when the vehicle attempted to overtake a 2009 Suburban driven by Lauren Brittney Whitson, 30, of Belton, Mo. While passing, Little’s vehicle struck Whitson’s vehicle causing her to drive into a ditch. Little then left the scene of accident. Whitson and her passenger were not injured.
Keenan Mac Tate, 26, of Osawatomie was driving a Chevrolet southeast on West 343rd Street east of U.S. Highway 169 at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 18 when the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, striking some trees. Tate was not injured.
Bayro Leiba, 18, was driving a 2003 Toyota south on Baptiste Drive north of West 311th Street at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 20 when the vehicle struck the rear quarter panel of a 2014 Chevrolet driven by Larry Lester Wood, 73, of Drexel, Mo., who was stopped at a stop sign. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Charles Wyatt Cardwell, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail Sept. 8 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Austin Lane Cumpton, 19, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Philip Horn, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 8 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 26, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Edward Lee Marmon, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Christian Kush, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 59, was booked into jail Sept. 10 for alleged criminal trespass.
Lester Smith, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Leon Bowden, 58, was booked into jail Sept. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Amber Dawn Clemens, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 11 on a warrant arrest.
David Duwayne Long, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Chelsea Mae Rasch, 25, was booked into jail Sept. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 12 for alleged reckless driving, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Aaron Matthew Seyler, 39, was booked into jail Sept. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner Alan Keenan, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 12 for alleged criminal threat, domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship.
Paula Rae Campbell, 70, was booked into jail Sept 14 on a warrant arrest.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 39, was booked into jail Sept. 14 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, ignition interlock device; blow into device to bypass for another.
Javon Morgan Duncan, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Derrick Patrick Thoele, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Amanda Saulnier Wilson, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Zachary Tyler Frizzell, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged criminal possession of weapons by felon, interference with law enforcement officer.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 33, was booked into jail Sept. 16 for alleged burglary, criminal damage to property.
Samantha Lynn Cedar, 32, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to stop at accident.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 42, was booked into jail Sept. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Perry Dell Peek, 55, was booked into jail Sept. 17 for alleged violation of protection order.
Rand Granville Carnahan III, 37, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Susan Marie Rosner, 52, was booked into jail Sept. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Estell Cutshaw, 24, was booked into jail Sept. 19 for alleged domestic battery; knowing/reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship.
Brock Graham, 45, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest.
James Brian Little, 51, was booked into jail Sept. 19 for allegedly driving inder influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stop at accident, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Scott Allen Rogers, 49, was booked into jail Sept. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Colton Ray Donner, 26, was booked into jail Sept. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Mayco Leiva, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 20 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Michelle Marie Ray, 44, was booked into jail Sept. 20 for alleged aggravated battery; reckless deadly weapon cause great bodily harm/disfigurement/death.
James E. King III, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 21 on a warrant arrest, alleged flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.
Bayro Ayoldo Leiva, 18, was booked into jail Sept. 21 for allegedly obstructing apprehension of prosecution; committed or charged with misdemeanor, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property.
Gerald Lee McCarty, 44, was booked into jail Sept. 21 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, possession of marijuana, transporting open container.
Michael Dale Eller, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 22 on a warrant arrest.
John Hornback, 45, was booked into jail Sept. 22 for alleged buying sexual relations; enter place with intent to engage.
John Michael Gregg, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, warrant arrest.
Kelly Dean Keating, 38, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Michael Smith, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Wayne Scott Sphar, 55, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer.
Trinity Layne Weers, 21, was booked into jail Sept. 23 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kaleb Thomas Bishop, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
Aaron Eugene Upton, 41, was booked into jail Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
