Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Theodore Dixon Smith, 20, of Paola was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 north on Pressonville Road north of West 287th Street at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
Fred Lee Henson, 66, of Osceola was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu east on West 311th Street west of Victory Road at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Henson was not injured.
Shannon Eileen Horton Jeffrey, 44, was driving a 2008 Chrysler east on West 359th Street west of New Lancaster Road at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Jeffrey was not injured.
Jonathan A. Hammond, 72, of Paola was driving a 2015 Buick south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 7:39 p.m. Oct. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hammond and his passenger were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Brett Colby Snider, 33, of Paola was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma west on West 359th Street at 7:02 a.m. Oct. 1 when he crashed into a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Trenda Clarice McClaughry, 27, of Rich Hill, Mo., who was attempting to turn eastbound onto West 359th Street from New Lancaster Road. Snider was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. McClaughry was not injured.
Noel Aaryn Bryant, 18, of Paola was driving a 2003 Chevrolet north on Dam Road south of West 271st Street at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, re-entered the road and over corrected and exited the road right. Bryant was not injured.
Dylan Blake Guinn, 25, of Mound City was driving a 2013 Ford south on Metcalf south of West 335th Street at 9:24 a.m. Oct. 3 when the driver did not see that the road ended and struck a berm, went airborne and struck trees and the ground. The driver and passenger left the vehicle without reporting the accident. It is unknown if any injuries occurred.
Michelle Christine Culbertson, 44, of Osawatomie was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger south on Old Kansas City Road north of West 335th Street at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 4 when an unknown vehicle attempted to swerve around her vehicle and struck the vehicle leaving the scene of accident. Culbertson was not injured.
Quincy Louis Frick, 29, of Independence, Mo., was driving 1995 pickup truck east on West 247th Street west of State Line Road at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 5 when he fell asleep and crashed the vehicle into a tree. Frick was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dixie L. Weers, 73, of Louisburg was driving a 2005 Ford out of her residence to turn east on Kansas Highway 68 at 12:22 p.m. Oct. 6 when she failed to yield and struck the driver’s side of a 2004 Toyota Tundra driven by Christopher Lee Garretson, 36, of Iola who was traveling east on Highway 68. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Duncan McCloud Stark, 22, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 6 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Derrick Lynn Gaines, 51, was booked into jail Oct. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Curtis Matz, 39, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Randy William Wobker, 40, was booked into jail Oct. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jessie Allen Lynch, 23, was booked into jail Oct. 9 on a warrant arrest.
