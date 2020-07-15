Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Darin Lee Lutz, 49, of Garnett was driving a 2014 Chevrolet north on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 6 a.m. May 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lutz was not injured.
Keith Wesley Weuve, 45, of Parkville, Mo. Was driving a 2019 Ford north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 255th Street at 9:10 p.m. May 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Weuve was not injured.
Andrew Boland Blair, 53, of Linn Valley was driving a 2018 Dodge south on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 4 p.m. May 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Blair was not injured.
Rose Dawn Lavioette, 19, of Olathe was driving a 2013 Toyota south on Highway 169 north of Kansas Highway 68 at 9:30 p.m. May 23 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lavioette was not injured.
James Joseph McNamara, 30, of La Cygne was driving a 2012 Ford north on Hedge Lane south of West 391st Street at 8:50 p.m. May 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. McNamara was not injured.
Judy M. Cole, 63, of Garnett was driving a 2016 Lexus north on Highway 169 north of Pleasant Valley Road at 5:40 a.m. May 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cole was not injured.
Ryan Robert Park, 18, of Chanute was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile south on Highway 69 north of West 223rd Street at 12:50 a.m. May 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Park was not injured.
Kiarra Lynn Bannon, 19, of Paola was driving a 2010 Volkswagen west on West 303rd Street east of Victory Road at 10 p.m. May 29 when the vehicle struck a calf. Bannon was not injured.
Terry Lee Holmes, 70, of Paola was driving a 2019 Chevrolet north on Highway 69 south of West 311th Street at 9:30 p.m. May 30 when the vehicle struck a deer. Holmes was not injured.
Lauren Katherine Radspinner, 22, of Nevada, Mo., was driving a 2012 Dodge north on Highway 69 south of West 239th Street at 5:25 a.m. May 31 when the vehicle struck a deer. Radspinner was not injured.
David Gerald Woolsey, 41, of Paola was driving a 2013 Ford east on West 287th Street west of Hospital Drive at 5:50 a.m. June 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Woolsey was not injured.
Alex Andrew Riley, 27, of La Cygne was driving a 2010 Ford east on Highway 68 east of Spring Valley Road at 6:39 a.m. June 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Riley was not injured.
Jonathon Lee Griego II, 34, of La Cygne was driving a 2013 Ford south on 7 Highway north of West 379th Street at 4:20 p.m. June 3 when the vehicle struck a deer. Griego was not injured.
Taylor Ann Stillians, 23, of La Cygne was driving a 2012 Ford north on Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 12:50 a.m. June 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Stillians was not injured.
Naomi Marie McKinsey, 44, of Bucyrus was driving a 2007 Jeep north on Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 3 a.m. June 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. McKinsey was not injured.
Eric Robert Lester, 29, of Paola was driving a 2018 Ford south on Renner Road north of West 373rd Street at 4:55 a.m. June 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lester was not injured.
Jeffrey Willis Stifter, 45, of Richmond was driving a 2013 Dodge east on Highway 68 west of Spring Valley Road at 5:58 a.m. June 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Stifter was not injured.
Thomas Dewayne Cantrell, 20, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2012 Chrysler east on West 359th Street east of Rockville Road at 9:10 p.m. June 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cantrell was not injured.
Joseph Albert Reif, 49, of Paola was driving a 2020 Suburban south on Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 9:10 p.m. June 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Reif was not injured.
Daniel Joseph Gillenwater, 40, of Paola was driving a 2003 Honda north on Block Road north of West 343rd Street at 5:30 a.m. June 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Gillenwater was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Lance Ledom Beem, 17, of Spring Hill was driving a 1997 Ford north on Waverly Road at 1:45 p.m. May 2 when the vehicle struck a 2010 Chrysler driven by Michel Phyllis Walker, 71, of Kansas City. Beem was not injured. Walker was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Emily Elaine Oppold, 16, of Overland Park was driving an ATV on West 335th Street and Quivira Road at 5:27 p.m. May 2 when the ATV overturned while attempting to avoid a rock in the roadway. Oppold and two passengers were not injured. One passenger was transported by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Alexis Elizabeth Neely, 18, of Archie, Mo., was driving a 2003 Ford north on Metcalf Road north of West 351st Street at 4:41 p.m. May 3 when the vehicle struck a 2005 Honda driven by Jeffrey Barth Weinstein, 60, of Louisburg who was attempting to turn into a residence. Neither driver was injured.
Casey Randall Maisch, 43, of Louisburg was driving a 2007 Dodge south on Somerset Road south of West 311th Street at 10 a.m. May 5 when he saw a vehicle in his lane of traffic going northbound. Maisch attempted to avoid contact with the vehicle and went off the road right into the ditch. Maisch was not injured.
Patrick Joseph Burns, 27, of Fontana was driving a 1995 Chevrolet west on West 303rd Street west of Lone Star Road at 12:45 p.m. May 9 when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and wrecked through a barbed wire fence coming to a stop in a ditch. Burns was not injured.
Austin Lee Jones, 24, of Paola was driving a 2016 Ford east on Mission Street and South Pearl when the security gate closed, causing him to strike the gate. Jones was not injured.
Taylor Mackenzie Worthey, 16, of Paola was driving a 2007 Toyota east on West 327th Street east of Reno Road at 5:37 p.m. May 15 when the vehicle struck a 2000 Mazda driven by Anne Maeryn Baltzell, 17, of Paola who was exiting a private drive to travel eastbound on West 327th Street. Neither driver was injured.
Stephen Joseph Dibble, 33, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2004 Chevrolet north on Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 6:30 p.m. May 15 when the vehicle ran over a set of spike strips that were set to immobilize an unrelated vehicle that was fleeing from police. Dibble and his passengers were not injured.
Tanner Ryan Gardner, 18, of Gardner was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north on Waverly Road east of West 247th Street at 9:41 p.m. May 15 when the vehicle was unable to safely follow the turn in the road and exited the roadway and struck a ditch on the north side of the intersection. Gardner and his passenger were not injured.
Christina Marie Sheehan, 40, of Edgerton was driving a 2006 Ford north on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 4 p.m. May 17 when she observed smoke coming from the vehicles dashboard behind the radio. Sheehan’s passenger poured his drink on the smoke and it did not stop. Sheehan pulled the vehicle over onto the shoulder and got out. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Sheehan and her passenger were not injured.
Matthew Tyler Owings, 32, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2003 Dodge east on West 391st Street east of Hedge Lane at 12:30 a.m. May 24 when the vehicle drifted off the road right and struck a ditch and large boulder causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. Owings was not present upon police arrival.
Charlton Winchester Hutson, 17, of Paola was driving a 2001 Chevrolet south on Switzer Road and West 343rd Street at 1 a.m. May 24 when he failed to notice the T-intersection, and the vehicle traveled through the intersection and off the road and into a ditch. Hutson and his passengers were not injured.
Gracie Rae Martin, 20, of Paola was driving a 2009 Toyota west on Harmony Road at 6:49 a.m. May 26 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. Martin was not injured.
Chad Ray Eggleston of Osawatomie was driving a 2002 Chevrolet east on West 327th Street west of Indianapolis Road at 5:55 p.m. May 31 when the vehicle attempted to pass a 1996 Jeep driven Phillip Carl Hoehn, 52, of Ottawa as it was attempting to turn left into a driveway. Eggleston’s vehicle sideswiped the Jeep on the driver’s side. Neither driver was injured.
Patrick David O’Keefe, 70, of Paola was driving a 1960 International tractor south on Somerset Road and West 239th Street at 9 p.m. June 3 when the tractor struck a parked vehicle. O’Keefe was not injured.
Guillermo Ivan Dominguez, 33, of Houston, Texas, was driving a 2020 vehicle northbound in the southbound lane of traffic of Highway 69 at 4:20 a.m. June 4 when the vehicle went off the road left and into a ditch and backed up into a tree. Dominguez was not injured.
Kyla Lynne Doles, 21, of Pleasanton was driving a 2012 Ford west on West 311th Street west of Oak Grove Road at 11:40 a.m. June 4 when the vehicle left the road right and struck a sign and then a culvert. The vehicle then came left, crossed the center line and exited the road left, then overcorrected and went right leaving the road right again and came to rest off of the roadway. Doles was not injured.
Shayla Marie Meyer, 18, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Ford east on West 287th Street west of Oak Grove Road at 7:04 p.m. June 4 when the vehicle went off the road right and struck a culvert and caught fire. Meyer went by private vehicle to Advent Health.
Nikita Rose Schultz of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on Highway 68 west of Somerset Road at 6:05 p.m. June 6 when the vehicle went off the road right and attempted to come back onto the roadway and overcorrected causing the vehicle to spin and strike a bridge rail. Schultz was transported to Overland Parke Regional Hospital. Her passengers were not injured.
Larry Shawn McKinley, 52, of Linn Valley was driving a 2012 Dodge west on Highway 68 west of Highway 69 at 3 p.m. June 10 when the vehicle was passed on the right side by a 2013 Chevrolet driven by Ricky Lee Posa, 58, of Gardner causing Posa’s vehicle to drive onto the gravel shoulder, causing gravel to fly up and hit McKinley’s vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Matthew Lee Godfrey, 32, of Osawatomie was driving a 2020 Chevrolet on John Brown Park road at 9:30 a.m. June 11 when it struck a city owned light pole. Godfrey was not injured.
Cindy Sue Grizzle, 52, of Paola was driving a 2004 Chevrolet south on Pressonville Road south of West 263rd Street at 1:45 p.m. June 15 when the vehicle suffered a tire blowout to the left rear tire, causing the vehicle to spin out and end up facing northbound. Grizzle and her passengers were not injured.
David Randall Hutchins, 51, of Edgerton was driving a 1998 Dodge north on Victory Road north of West 335th Street at 1:50 p.m. June 16 when the vehicle rear ended a 2019 Dodge driven by Robert James Loe, 30, of Overland Park. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Alan Richard Macek, 70, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 8 for alleged aggravated assault; use of deadly weapon, criminal possession of weapon by felon; unknown circumstance, criminal restraint, criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption.
Patrick Joseph Burns, 27, was booked into jail May 9 for alleged possession of marijuana.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail May 10 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Braden Gene Stults, 23, was booked into jail May 10 for alleged violate protection order, abuse order per KSA 60-3105, 60-3106, 60-3107.
Dakota Jace Poolaw, 22, was booked into jail May 13 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony David Mathews, 20, was booked into jail May 14 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction, warrant arrest.
Melanie Lynn Frost, 41, was booked into jail May 15 for alleged aggravated assault, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Mark Douglas Newill, 50, was booked into jail May 16 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Alan Butler, 39, was booked into jail May 16 for alleged burglary; vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime, burglary; non-dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime, criminal damage to property; without consent value $1,000 to $25,000, criminal damage to property; without consent value less than $1,000, theft from motor vehicle; $1,000 to $25,000, theft from motor vehicle; less than $1,000.
Ryan Kole McMillin, 29, was booked into jail May 16 for allegedly driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Harry N. Malone, 70, was booked into jail May 17 for alleged aggravated assault; use of deadly weapon.
Bradley Keith Grandon, 56, was booked into jail May 19 for alleged indecent liberties with child; 14 less than 16 years of age; lewd fondling.
Robert W. Jackson, 47, was booked into jail May 19 for alleged criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Richard Merel Needham, 55, was booked into jail May 19 on a warrant arrest.
Mathew Gary Reed, 30, was booked into jail May 19 for alleged possession of controlled substance; unknown substance; misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, vehicles; improper registration of vehicle.
Joe Lewis Strange, 33, was booked into jail May 20 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Lyle Dewayne Yazel Jr., 45, was booked into jail May 21 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
James David Morgan, 60, was booked into jail May 21 on a warrant arrest.
Patricia Jane Wilson, 44, was booked into jail May 21 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Levi Coykendall, 39, was booked into jail May 22 for alleged possession of controlled substance; unknown substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conviction, competent evidence of blood/breath .08+, transporting open container.
Michael Dale Eller, 26, was booked into jail May 22 for alleged possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, transporting open container, operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Travis Scott Bauman, 45, was booked into jail May 24 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor, assault.
Larry Dale Howard, 63, was booked into jail May 24 for allegedly driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, possession of marijuana.
Natalia Olexandrivna Brown, 40, was booked into jail May 25 for alleged interference with law enforcement officer, unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
Colton Ray Donner, 26, was booked into jail May 25 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship.
Josiah Dave Fortner, 25, was booked into jail May 25 for alleged aggravated criminal sodomy; with person/animal by force, aggravated domestic battery; choke in rude manner; family member/dating relationship.
Ronald Eugen Morris Jr., 42, was booked into jail May 27 for alleged distribution of controlled substance, cause great bodily harm, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Latisha Nicole Shaffer, 34, was booked into jail May 28 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years.
Steven Andrew Hinkle, 31, was booked into jail May 29 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; unknown severity, possession of controlled substance; unknown substance, reckless driving; unknown conviction, transporting an open container, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Gary Wayne Hitchcock, 50, was booked into jail May 29 on a warrant arrest.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 27, was booked into jail May 29 for alleged aggravated battery; knowingly use physical contact in angry/rude manner with weapon.
Jerry Edward McCammon, 54, was booked into jail May 30 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting open container.
Gabriel Benjamin Anderson, 40, was booked into jail May 31 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Richard Allen Curtis, 41, was booked into jail May 31 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, warrant arrest.
Ted Dale Phillips, 42, was booked into jail June 1 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family /person in dating relationship, criminal threat; cause terror; evacuation or disruption.
Roberto Ian Hicks, 43, was booked into jail June 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan Peter Hatstat, 38, was booked into jail June 2 on a warrant arrest.
Austin Christopher Cruz, 23, was booked into jail June 3 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Wallace Jasper Murray IV, 45, was booked into jail June 3 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Farrell Stewart, 33, was booked into jail June 3 on a warrant arrest.
Robert Travis Treese, 34, was booked into jail June 3 for alleged domestic battery; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
Guillermo Ivan Dominguez, 33, was booked into jail June 4 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability required; unknown circumstance.
Angela Sue Miller, 46, was booked into jail June 5 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Michael Sean Cornejo, 36, was booked into jail June 6 for alleged domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Bert William Edwards, 57, was booked into jail June 6 on a warrant arrest.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 31, was booked into jail June 6 for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol; 1st conviction; incapable of safely driving, ignition interlock device; operate a car without a required device, transporting an open container, driving while suspended; 1st conviction.
Lance Skylar McCollum, 25, was booked into jail June 6 for alleged domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with family member or dating relationship, criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 27, was booked into jail June 7 for alleged criminal trespass; interfere with access to health care facility.
Janella Marie Treat, 24, was booked into jail June 8 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Edward Crabtree, 34, was booked into jail June 8 on a warrant arrest.
Todd Alan Cox, 38, was booked into jail June 9 for alleged criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Michael Wayne Mayne, 43, was booked into jail June 9 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug into human body, warrant arrest.
Durland Cole Denyer, 36, was booked into jail June 10 for alleged use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.
John Timmothy Test, 54, was booked into jail June 10 for alleged possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, use/possess with intent to use drug into human body, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor, driving while suspended.
John Eric Baldovin, 35, was booked into jail June 10 on a warrant arrest.
Melanie Lynn Frost, 41, was booked into jail June 10 for alleged violation of protection order; condition of pre-trial orders.
Tammy Louise Weers, 47, was booked into jail June 11 for alleged ignition interlock device; operate a car without a required device.
Jeffry Thomas Miller, 31, was booked into jail June 12 on a warrant arrest.
Kristopher Michael Spaulding, 38, was booked into jail June 12 on a warrant arrest.
David Earl Rhoades, 50, was booked into jail June 13 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Wesley Kane Hauer, 47, was booked into jail June 13 for alleged battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner, criminal trespass; remain in defiance of order by owner, warrant arrest.
Christopher Allen Fernandez, 31, was booked into jail June 14 for alleged possession of controlled substance; unknown substance; misdemeanor, use/possess with intent to use drug into human body, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement officer; unknown circumstance, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; misdemeanor.
Aaron R. Leslie, 28, was booked into jail June 14 for allegedly driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving.
Jeffrey Brian Roberts, 56, was booked into jail June 14 for alleged conspire driving under the influence; 3rd conviction in 10 years; incapable safe driving, transporting open container, operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
William Johnathan Robinson, 50, was booked into jail June 14 for alleged theft from motor vehicle; $1000 to $25,000.
Kelsey Michelle Lester, 19, was booked into jail June 16 for alleged involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, interference with law enforcement officer; conceal/alter/destroy evidence in felony case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.