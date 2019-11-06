Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kelly M. Stull, 41, of Paola was driving a 2016 Ford north on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 255th Street at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 23 when the vehicle struck a deer. Stull was not injured.
James Harold McMurray, 69, of Burlington was driving a 1995 Buick north on U.S. Highway 169 south of Pleasant Valley Road at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. McMurray and his passenger were not injured.
James Patrick Eastwood, 60, of Fort Scott was driving a 2014 Toyota south on Highway 69 south of Kansas Highway 68 at 9 p.m. Oct. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Eastwood and his passenger were not injured.
Francis Lee Miller, 69, of Paola was driving a 2018 Chevrolet south on Dam Road north of Orleans Road at 8:19 p.m. Oct. 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Miller and her passenger were not injured.
James Harrison Connell, 56, of Osawatomie was driving a 2007 Ford west on West 391st Street east of Lookout Road at 8:27 p.m. Oct. 26 when the vehicle struck a deer. Connell was not injured.
Robert E. Cassida, 48, of Spring Hill was driving a 2009 Volkswagen west on West 223rd Street west of Gardner Road at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cassida was not injured.
Chelbie Lynn Chaney, 20, of Spring Hill was driving a 2011 Nissan east on West 215th Street west of Clare Road at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Chaney and her passenger were not injured.
Mark Bradley Jenkins, 46, of Stillwell was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on Highway 68 east of Beaver Creek road at 6:30 p.m. Oc.t 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Jenkins and his passengers were not injured.
Lacy Rene Lutes, 44, of Garnett was driving a 2013 Ford Focus south on Highway 169 east of Edgerton Road at 7:17 p.m. Oct. 27 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lutes and her passengers were not injured.
William J. Smith, 47, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Toyota north on Metcalf Road south of West 259th Street at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
John Robert Eberhart, 16, of Louisburg was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra east on West 271st Street and Spring Valley Road at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 20 when a 2013 Honda driven by Derrin Thomas Coxe failed to stop at the stop sign on Spring Valley Road driving onto West 271st Street causing their vehicles to strike each other. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Derrick Lynn Gaines, 51, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Briley Dawn Giamalva, 45, was booked into jail Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence, driving while license was suspended or revoked, transporting open container.
Thomas John Jilka, 27, was booked into jail Oct. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Billy Wayne Kimble Jr., 42, was booked into jail Oct. 25 for alleged battery; domestic, knowing or reckless bodily harm family member.
Jacob William Kussman, 43, was booked into jail Oct. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container, operating motor vehicle without valid license.
Michael Allen Depolo, 63, was booked into jail Oct. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Kenny Onaldo, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 26 for allegedly operating motor vehicle without valid license.
David William Cochrane Jr., 35, was booked into jail Oct. 27 for allegedly driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brett Anthony O’Donnell, 47, was booked into jail Oct. 27 for alleged traffic: transporting open container.
Manuel Rodriguez-Najera, 31, was booked into jail Oct. 27 for allegedly driving under the influence: 2nd conviction, driving while license suspended or revoked, ignition interlock device operate car without device.
Christopher Cale Hitchcock, 46, was booked into jail Oct. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Anthony Allen Dillard, 40, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 58, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Pedro Liberato Vasquez, 34, was booked into jail Oct. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Mark Stuart Miller, 58, was booked into jail Oct. 29 for alleged assault.
Richard Gilbert Mooney, 25, was booked into jail on a warrant arrest.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 21, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Thomas Frederick Thompson Jr., 41, was booked into jail Oct. 29 for alleged identity theft; defraud to receive benefits less than $100,000; traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Keagun Dale Wagner, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Dewayne White, 35, was booked into jail Oct. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Craig Alan Kobe, 36, was booked into jail Oct. 30 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor, trespass, remain in defiance of order by owner.
Jeremy Christian Kush, 30, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
Tracy Joe Cauthon, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 31 on a warrant arrest.
