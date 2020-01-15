Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Janell Lynn Pine, 50, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Nissan south on New Lancaster Road south of Kansas Highway 68 at 10 p.m. Jan. 1 when the vehicle struck a deer. Pine was not injured.
Jeffery W. Locke, 44, of Gardner was driving a 2009 Ford north on Waverly Road south of West 223rd Street at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 when the vehicle left the road to avoid a deer and then hit a fence and corner post. Locke was not injured.
Erin Leslie Sheafer, 41, of Louisburg was driving 2004 Honda east on Highway 68 west of Plum Creek Road at 5:48 p.m. Jan. 2 when the vehicle struck a deer. Sheafer was not injured.
Rachel Michelle Ponce, 32, of Paola was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla south on Sunflower Road south of West 231st Street at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ponce was not injured.
Joe D. Anderson, 57, of Paola was driving a 2011 Chevrolet north on Block Road north of West 351st Street at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Anderson was not injured.
Laurie Ann Blanco, 48, of Ottawa was driving a 2014 Ford west on Highway 68 east of Turkey Creek Road at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Blanco was not injured.
Cody Joseph Church, 33, of Greeley was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado west on West 343rd Street west of Victory Road at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 9 when the vehicle struck a deer. Church was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Monte Lewis Hank, 58, of Parker was parked in a 2014 Ford F-350 on Oak Grove Road at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 7 using a mobile computer in his vehicle. He then attempted to back up so he was out of the roadway and struck a 2006 Ford driven by Salvador Antonio Morales, 29, of Stockton, Calif., who was attempting to go around Hank’s vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Anthony Scott Alexander, 33, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Douglas William Henderson, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 3 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license.
James Dale Hughes, 63, was booked into jail Jan. 3 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 4 for alleged trespass, unknown circumstance, interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement officer duty.
Brandon Ray Stoner-Thebo, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 5 for alleged traffic: flee/elude law enforcement officer by reckless driving, basic rule governing speed, fail to signal; unsafe turn, fail to yield at stop sign, improper turn or approach, operate motor vehicle without license, unlawful vehicle registration, ignition interlock device operate car without device.
Tommy Lee Groshong, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 6 for an alleged probation violation.
Amanda Jo Mawhirter, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 6 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful use of driver’s license.
Khiry Abdel Montgomery, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 6 on a warrant arrest.
James Lee Aiken, 62, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on a warrant arrest, alleged trespass, enter posted, locked or fenced property, theft; less than $1000 of property or services/all other.
Caris Dewayne Greathouse, 37, was booked into jail Jan. 7 for alleged battery; domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Joseph Leonard Klebenstein Jr., 28, was booked into jail Jan. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Bambi Michelle Ayres, 38, was booked into jail Jan. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Wayne Harper, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Cole James Niebaum, 29, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 43, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest, alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful vehicle registration.
John Charles Paulson, 50, was booked into jail Jan. 9 for alleged traffic: transporting open container.
Christopher Ryan Scott, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 9 for alleged burglary: unknown circumstance, theft; $1000 to $25,000 of property or service.
Jimmy A. Stewart, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Christopher Thompson, 41, was booked into jail Jan. 9 for alleged domestic battery; knowing causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
James Allen Willard, 23, was booked into jail Jan. 9 on a warrant arrest.
