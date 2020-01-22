Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Stewart Dal Kasper, 35, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Lookout Road at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Kasper was not injured.
Jody Ann Forester, 33, of Osawatomie was driving a 2006 Chrysler south on Old KC Road south of West 335th Street at 10 p.m. Jan. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Forester was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Paul Robert Rethford-Claibourn, 32, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 6:10 a.m. Jan. 11 when the vehicle left the roadway on the east side and struck a KDOT road marker sign and then the ditch due to icy conditions. Rethford-Claibourn was not injured.
Ian Michael Good, 26, of Gardner was driving a 2009 Chevrolet south on Mission Belleview Road south of West 335th Street at 1:16 a.m. Jan. 12 when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and into a ditch. Good and his passenger were not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Danvian La Mark Durden, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Crystal Ann Kirkland, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Jon Andru Bauer, 27, was booked into jail Jan. 12 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Eian Michael Good, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 12 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Joseph Arnold Olin, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 13 on a warrant arrest.
Phillip Jay Slater, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 13 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
William Ray Cook, 42, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Tyler Joseph Troue, 19, was booked into jail Jan. 14 for alleged aggravated domestic battery; knowingly impeding breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on throat, neck, chest.
Norman Guy Wilcox, 63, was booked into jail Jan. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 31, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Anetta J. Parkinson, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Stone Allen Quillin, 18, was booked into jail Jan. 15 for alleged drugs; abuse of toxic vapors, theft; property or services unknown value.
Patricia Jane Wilson, 44, was booked into jail Jan. 15 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christie Michelle Cole, 38, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Rich Allen Hayes, 34, was booked into jail Jan. 15 on a warrant arrest.
Tamra Jane Bounds, 39, was booked into jail Jan. 16 for alleged criminal threat, unknown circumstance.
Robert Leon Bowden, 58, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on a warrant arrest.
Richard Adam Courtwright, 35, was booked into jail Jan. 16 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.