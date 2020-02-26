Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Benjamin Ross Johnson, 39, of Edgerton was driving a 2003 pickup north on Crescent Hill Road north of West 255th Street at 6:58 p.m. Feb. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Johnson was not injured.
Esther Ann Hollon, 63, of Williamsburg was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on West 327th Street west of Bethel Church Road at 7:18 p.m. Feb. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hollon was not injured.
Eric Robert Lester, 29, of Fontana was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu south on Metcalf Road south of West 295th Street at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lester was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
William Scott England, 56, of Basehor was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 east on West 359th Street west of Metcalf Road at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snow and went off the roadway. England was transferred by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Dylan Reid Yinger, 27, of Garnett was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer south on U.S. Highway 169 south of Main Street at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 12 when the vehicle spun out due to road conditions and hit a highway reflective marker. Yinger was not injured.
Bryan David Millard, 36, of Olathe was driving a 2019 automobile west on West 359th Street at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 when the vehicle approached the curve at Renner Road and went off the roadway, struck a road sign, went across Renner Road and into the ditch. Millard was not injured.
Jaydon Lane Stacy, 15, of Louisburg was driving a 2005 Hyundai Sonata south on Metcalf Road south of West 247th Street at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 14 when the vehicle ran into the rear end of a 2012 Dodge driven by Mackenzie Diane Scholtz, 17, of Louisburg. Neither driver was injured.
Christopher Michael Delap, 42, of Overland Park was driving a 2017 Honda west on West 311th Street and Baptiste Drive at 12 a.m. Feb. 18 when a 2014 Honda driven by Gerald J. Peterson, 82, of Paola pulled out in front of Delap causing impact. Neither driver was injured.
William James Slyter, 21 of Spring Hill was driving a 2018 Toyota east on West 311th Street west of Pflumm Road at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Slyter and his passenger were not injured.
Renee Lynn Fuentes, 45, of La Cygne was driving a 2002 Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane and West 391st Street at 6:39 a.m. Feb. 20 when the vehicle rear ended a 2019 Subaru driven by Diane Rae Haines-Weis, 58, of Fontana, who was attempting to turn north onto Hedge Lane. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Bryan David Millard, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 14 for allegedly driving under the influence, transporting open container.
Matthew Taylor Petrie, 25, was booked into jail Feb. 14 on a warrant arrest.
Isaac Dewayne Cotton Jr., 26, was booked into jail Feb. 14 on a warrant arrest.
John William Hilton Jr., 27, was booked into jail Feb. 15 for alleged traffic: no liability insurance, unlawful vehicle registration, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kaycee Catherine Collins, 21, was booked into jail Feb. 15 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance.
Michelle Lynn Fennel, 30, was booked into jail Feb. 15 for alleged drugs; possession of stimulants, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use anhydrous ammonia, traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, emerging from alley or private driveway or building.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 30, was booked into jail Feb. 15 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, unlawful vehicle registration.
Cameron Alan Kobe, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 16 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens.
Juan Manuel Banuelos, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 16 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license.
Stetson Levi Jackson, 27, was booked into jail Feb. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 17 for alleged disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement officer duty.
David Shannon Ashley, 39, was booked into jail Feb. 18 on a warrant arrest, for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Christian Tyler Williams, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 18 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement officer duty, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Christopher Neal Huggins, 57, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 29, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Heather Ann Rosales, 45, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Wayne Rundel, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Paula Rae Campbell, 69, was booked into jail Feb. 20 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.