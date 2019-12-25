Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
James Michael Grandgenett, 23, of Smithville, Mo., was driving a 2019 Dodge north on Hospital Road north of West 343rd Street at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Grandgenett and his passenger were not injured.
Katie Marie Lane, 31, of Lawrence was driving a 2012 Mazda east on John Brown Highway west of Pressonville Road at 7:25 a.m. Dec. 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lane was not injured.
Virginia Lee Hess, 57, of Louisburg was driving a 2012 Toyota west on West 311th Street west of Oak Grove Road at 9:11 a.m. Dec. 7 when the vehicle struck a deer. Hess was not injured.
Taylor Annmarie Spooner, 26, of Ottawa was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on Kansas Highway 68 west of Pleasant Valley Road at 7 a.m. Dec. 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. Spooner was not injured.
Branda Joy Jenkins, 42, of Osawatomie was driving a 2013 Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 255th Street at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. Jenkins was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Nathaniel Conrad Gross, 37, of Parker was driving a 2011 vehicle south on Highway 169 north of West 255th Street at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5 when the vehicle had an equipment failure. Gross pulled over to the shoulder and the vehicle caught on fire. Gross was not injured.
Salvador Eduardo Mejia, 64, of Wichita was driving a 2000 Kenworth north on Moonlight Road south of West 319th Street at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 11 when the vehicle drove off the roadway on the east side of the road and overturned, laying on its passenger side. Mejia was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Garry L. Hauer, 66, of Louisburg was driving a 1997 Peterbilt south on the exit ramp from U.S. Highway 169 and West 255th Street at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 when the vehicle struck a 2016 Ford driven by Jason Scott Floyd, 35, of Freeman, Mo. Neither driver was injured.
Rhonda R. Morris, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane south of West 343rd Street at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 15 when the vehicle went off the road right due to the snow and ice. Morris was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
While patrolling the area of U.S. Highway 69 and West 311th Street at 7 a.m. Dec. 16, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was located in the east side ditch. The vehicle was found to be abandoned. It appeared that the vehicle lost control due to the snow and ran off the road and struck the east side ditch causing the vehicle to roll on the passenger side.
Jeffery Lee Edwards, 64, of Ottawa was driving a 2001 Nissan east on West 327th Street west of Pressonville Road at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when the vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. Edwards was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Ann Elaine Dillard, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Caleb Eugene Lister, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 7 for allegedly driving under the influence: 2nd conviction, traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gregory Lawrence Parsons, 55, was booked into jail Dec. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Joseph Tyler Baham, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 7 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Kevin Razo, 50, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin James Weber, 40, was booked into jail Dec. 8 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance, failure to yield at stop sign, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of simulated controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft; possession of stolen property less than $1,000.
Crystall Ann Gay, 36, was booked into jail Dec. 8 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Tyler Price Hudgins, 23, was booked into jail Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
James Edward Murphy, 21, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia.
Nathan Paul Brooks, 33, was booked into jail Dec. 9 for alleged trespass, enter posted, locked or fenced property.
Amy Jean Sullivan, 45, was booked into jail Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Clayton Cole Pool, 34, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Candice Lynn Weldon, 54, was booked into jail Dec. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Michael William Wood, 27, was booked into jail Dec. 10 for alleged traffic; fee/elude law enforcement office, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, weapons; criminal carry of bludgeon/sandclub/knuckles/throwing star.
Derick Michael Downey, 25, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 22, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Savanna Marie Lyons, 26, was booked into jail Dec. 11 for alleged traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance, unlawful vehicle registration.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail Dec. 11 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, possession of simulated control substance, traffic; driving while license suspended or revoked, no liability insurance.
Heather Don Wiehe, 39, was booked into jail Dec. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Neal Huggins, 57, was booked into jail Dec. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Allen Cook, 22, was booked into jail Dec. 12 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leslye Jean Gree, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail on Dec. 15 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 49, was booked into jail on a warrant arrest.
Joseph Tyler Baham, 24, was booked into jail Dec. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Benjamin Wayne Wurtz, 41, was booked into jail Dec. 17 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 36, was booked into jail Dec. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Rachael Dawn Stevens, 29, was booked into jail Dec. 19 for alleged battery; domestic, knowing or reckless bodily harm with family member, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
