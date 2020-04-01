Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Nathan George Rue, 42, of Louisburg was driving a 2008 Toyota south on Metcalf Road north of West 271st Street at 6:15 a.m. March 18 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rue was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
David Henry Williams, 43, of Rantoul was driving a 2006 Honda Accord east on West 327th Street east of Stanton Road at 2:20 p.m. March 20 when the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a ditch and overturned. Williams was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
Joshua Murphy George, 18, of Spring Hill was driving a 2006 truck south on Lookout Road south of West 243rd Street at 1 p.m. March 21 when the vehicle went through a puddle, lost control and struck a ditch and overturned. George and his passenger were not injured.
Aaron Matthew Dix, 26, of Iola was driving a 2014 Dodge north on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 399th Street at 5:35 a.m. March 26 when he reportedly fell asleep and the vehicle drifted into the median and struck a guardrail. Dix was not injured.
Bobby Lee Jones, 25, of Gardner was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 south on Osawatomie Road south of West 319th Street at 5:55 a.m. March 26 when the vehicle ran off the road right striking a ditch. Jones and his passenger were not injured.
Booked into Jail
Phillip Noble Jaax, 39, was booked into Miami County Jail on March 19 on a warrant arrest.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail March 19 on a warrant arrest, alleged use/possession with intent ti use drug paraphernalia into human body.
Jose Ferreyra Calderon, 29, was booked into jail March 20 for allegedly operating motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Kyle Thomas Roderick, 23, was booked into jail March 24 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.