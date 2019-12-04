All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Donald L. Lilleston, 83, of Paola was driving a 2003 Chevrolet east on West 311th Street west of Cedar Niles Road at 12:19 p.m. Nov. 20 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lilleston was not injured.
Carol Elizabeth Gromling, 53, of Paola was driving a 2016 Ford west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Oak Grove Road at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Gromling was not injured.
Kendall Renea Martinez, 31, of Independence, Kan., was driving a 2016 Nissan north on U.S. Highway 169 north of West 239th Street at 6:33 a.m. Nov. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Martinez and her passenger were not injured.
Yakira Machael King, 47, of Pittsburg was driving a 2010 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 4:05 p.m. Nov. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. King and her passenger were not injured.
David James Francq, 65, of La Cygne was driving a 2016 Chevrolet south on State Line Road south of West 359th Street at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Francq was not injured.
Donna Marie Gray, 56, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2015 Kia west on West 359th Street east of Rockville Road at 6 a.m. Nov. 25 when the vehicle struck deer. Gray was not injured.
Nancy Lucille Tooley, 40, of Princeton was driving a 2018 Dodge east on John Brown Highway east of Bethel Church Road at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 25 when the vehicle struck a deer. Tooley was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Makenna Dawn Anderson, 15, of Louisburg was driving a 2004 Honda east on West 359th Street south Rockville Road at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 22 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a mailbox. Anderson was not injured.
James E. Eaker, 63, of Paola was driving a 2013 Cadillac west on West 255th Street and Harmony Road at 1:52 p.m. Nov. 24 when the vehicle struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that had failed to yield at the intersection. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene, leaving the trailer he was hauling behind. Eaker was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Anthony Allan Tomblin Jr., 25, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Kalena Cirese Hart, 27, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
William Scott Shaffer, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Christian Tyler Williams, 22, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Linda Susan Young, 61, was booked into jail Nov. 23 for alleged assault; aggravated deadly weapon, criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation and disruption, domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Michael James Ryan, 23, was booked into jail Nov. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Christopher Miguel Carrera, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 24 for allegedly resisting arrest/obstruction of law enforcement/warrant, driving under the influence.
Amber Dawn Clemens, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 24 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, warrant arrest.
Nickolas Ryan Buckner, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 25 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, warrant arrest.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 26 on a warrant arrest.
Rudolph Alphonso Vopata, 40, was booked into jail Nov. 26 on a warrant arrest.
