Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Alexander Gordon Miller, 26, of Spring Hill was driving a 2017 Nissan east on West 223rd Street east of Moonlight Road at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 28 when the vehicle struck a deer. Miller was not injured.
Laura Christine Epp, 38, of Paola was driving a 2015 Dodge north on Hedge Lane southeast of West 351st Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 30 when the vehicle struck a deer. Epp was not injured.
Grace Elizabeth Upton, 16, of Paola was driving a 2009 Nissan north on Kansas Highway 7 south of West 383rd Street at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 30 when the vehicle stuck a cow. Upton was not injured.
Travis Dean Ross, 63, of Louisburg was driving a 2018 Hyundai north on U.S. highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 5:10 a.m. Sept. 4 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ross was not injured.
Tyler Eugene McKinney, 19, of Paola was driving a 2007 Chevrolet west on West 311th Street east of Victory Road at 4:50 a.m. Sept. 11 when the vehicle struck a deer. McKinney was not injured.
Christopher Todd Reeves, 46, of Prairie Village was driving a 2019 Honda south on Highway 69 south of West 247th Street at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Reeves was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Meisha Marie Johnson, 32, of Paola was driving a 2013 Ford south on West 327th Street at 1:47 p.m. Aug 12 when she stopped the vehicle, looked for oncoming traffic and entered the roadway, failing to see a 2018 Ford driven by Denise E. Ratzlaff, 55, of Paola. Ratzlaff struck Johnson’s vehicle due to Johnson not seeing the other vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Chelsea Nicole Brough, 19, of Osawatomie was driving a 2005 Nissan west on West 347th Street west of Marysville Road at 6:20 a.m. Aug. 26 when the vehicle took a curve too quickly and left the road right. Brough was not injured.
Kathleen Rose Cone, 60, of Paola was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi north on Hedge Lane north of West 319th Street at 6:53 p.m. Aug. 26 when the vehicle hit a road closed barrier leading into a construction zone. The vehicle continued on to West 319th Street, negotiating a curve to head north on Hedge Lane hitting another road closed barrier and then struck the back end of a 2015 Ford. Cone was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Colton Lee Bradley, 20, of Osawatomie was driving a 2008 Pontiac north on Plum Creek Road and West 359th Street at 5:50 p.m. Aug. 27 when the vehicle approached a tractor pulling a mower deck driven by Garry Wayne Wilson, 29, of Mound City. Bradley attempted to pass the tractor on the left not knowing Wilson was attempting to make a left turn, making contact with the tractor. Neither driver was injured.
Ryan Ray McKoon, 32, of Paola was driving a 2020 Pontiac west on West 343rd Street west of Quivira Road at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 28 when a 2021 Ford driven by Adrian Kent Turner, 59, of Eudora pulled out of a driveway causing McKoon’s vehicle to strike Turner’s vehicle causing it to go off the south side of the street and through a barbed wire fence and strike a tree. Neither driver was injured.
David William Riddle, 31, of Independence, Mo., was driving a 2017 Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 south of West 239th Street at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 31 when the vehicle exited the roadway left and struck a guardrail. Riddle was not injured.
Robert Paul Barron, 54, of Williamsburg was driving a 2010 Hyundai east on West 327th Street west of Pressonville Road at 7:50 a.m. Sept. 1 when the vehicle drove off the road left into the ditch striking a fence and a tree. Barron was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Richard Wayne Edwards, 19, of Pittsburg was driving a 2009 Ford north on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 3 when the vehicle left the road to the right striking a mile marker sign, a small ditch and a wire fence. Edwards was not injured.
Amy Marie Oliphant, 36, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Ford east on Kansas Highway 68 east of State Line Road at 1:59 a.m. Sept. 5 when the vehicle left the roadway on the south side and drove on the shoulder entering a ditch and struck a private driveway culvert causing the vehicle to fly approximately 15 feet high into a tree row before landing on its top. It is unknown if Oliphant was injured due to no one being at the scene of the accident.
Caylor Earl Birchard, 22, of La Cygne was driving a 2001 Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane northwest of West 351st Street at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 6 when the vehicle lost both rear tires and wheels, striking a guard rail. Birchard was not injured.
Kitana Elizabeth Diediker, 22 of Paola was driving a 2005 Hyundai west on West 351st Street west of Oak Grove Road at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 8 when the vehicle drifted off the road right and into a ditch. Diediker and her passenger were not injured.
Susan Anette Renfrow, 60, of Paola was driving a 2016 Dodge north on Highway 169 north of West 239th Street at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 9 when the vehicle struck an area of standing water and lost traction, leaving the road to the right and came to rest against a ditch. Renfrow was not injured.
Katherine Eileen McClellan, 28, of Paola was driving a 2012 Toyota north on Lone Star Road and Highway 68 at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 12 when a 2012 Ford pulling a trailer, driven by Scottie Ann Cross, 39, of Paola turned onto Lone Star Road heading south and the trailer struck the front fender of McClellan’s vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Samantha Lynn Cedar, 32, of Belton, Mo., was driving a 2005 BMW south on Highway 169 south of West 223rd Street at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 16 when the vehicle sideswiped a 2013 Hyundai driven by Kristi Diane Woods, 46, of Independence, Mo. Neither driver was injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 25, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Ronald Dwight Miller, 85, was booked into jail Aug. 28 for alleged lewd and lascivious; exposing sex organs to another less than 16 years of age.
Braden Gene Stults, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Johnnie Dale Swearingen, 69, was booked into jail Aug. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Tammy Joyce Riley, 37, was booked into jail Aug. 30 on a warrant arrest.
Johnnie Ray Rosebaugh, 47, was booked into jail Aug. 30 for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.
Nikki Darlene Bastarache, 23, was booked into jail Sept. 1 for alleged criminal damage to property.
Victoria Katherine Prasko, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 1 on a warrant arrest.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail Sept. 1 on a warrant arrest, interference with law enforcement officer.
Tanner Willis Sanders, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 1 on a warrant arrest.
David William Williams, 36, was booked into jail Sept. 1 for alleged breach of privacy; disseminate image/photo/videotape/film.
Tyler Michael Morris, 24, was booked into jail Sept. 1 for alleged driving while suspended.
Delana Sue Baker, 42, was booked into jail Sept. 2 for alleged driving while suspended, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Robin Rae Davis, 36, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Samantha L. Lyons, 47, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Andrew Warner, 30, was booked into jail Sept. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Jared William Stephens, 22, was booked into jail Sept. 3 for alleged driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.
Javunte Jorome Bradshaw, 27, was booked into jail Sept. 4 for alleged operate motor vehicle without a valid license.
Bradley Ryan Hess, 38, was booked into jail Sept. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Levi Jackson, 28, was booked into jail Sept. 4 on a warrant arrest.
David Lee Razo, 38, was booked into jail Sept. 4 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Luke Michael Bacon, 29, was booked into jail Sept. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Kevon Kelley Brown, 66, was booked into jail Sept. 4 for allegedly driving suspended.
Eric Dean Collins, 46, was booked into jail Sept. 5 for alleged driving while cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 39, was booked into jail Sept. 5 for alleged operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Eric Keith Spurgeon, 31, was booked into jail Sept. 5 for alleged driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jessica Lynn Blackstone, 34, was booked into jail Sept. 6 for alleged domestic battery; knowing cause physical contact with family/dating relationship.
