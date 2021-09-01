All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Tammra Moulthrop, 47, of Lane, was driving a 2018 Hyundai east on John Brown Highway near Winchester Road at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 17 when it struck two deer. Moulthrop was not injured.
Scott Johnson, 56, of Overland Park, was driving a 2014 Toyota Avalon north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 20 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Johnson was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Kassandra Croan, 31, of Rantoul, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer south on U.S. Highway 169 at 9:28 p.m. Aug. 9 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the ditch of the off-ramp at West 287th Street. Croan was trapped inside the vehicle. She was extricated by the Paola Fire Department and transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s report. Croan’s three passengers were not injured, and they were able to exit the vehicle.
Leslie Prothe, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2017 Ford pickup registered to Evergy south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 17 when the vehicle caught fire. Prothe drove the vehicle onto the shoulder of the off-ramp to West 311th Street and exited the burning vehicle without injury.
Ashley Tribble, 38, of Overland Park, was driving a 2008 Kia Sedona west on Kansas Highway 68 at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 18 when she slowed down to turn south on Beaver Creek Road and the Sedona was struck from behind by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Madeline Blankenship, 23, of Kansas City, Mo. No injuries.
Trenton Plumb, 18, of Paola, was driving a 2007 four-door Nissan east on Kansas Highway 68 at 8:35 a.m. Aug. 19 when he moved close to the fog line as a tractor-trailer with an oversized load approached from the opposite direction. The Nissan hit the gravel shoulder, causing Plumb to lose control of the vehicle. The Nissan entered the ditch, rolling multiple times before coming to rest in some trees, according to the sheriff’s report. Plumb was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, and the air bags had been deployed, according to the report.
A 15-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2007 four-door Pontiac north on Lookout Road near West 311th Street at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 20 when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck an embankment. The boy was not injured.
Robyn Schooley, 29, of Olathe, was driving a 2019 Toyota Prius south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 when debris from another vehicle struck her windshield. Schooley was not injured.
A sheriff’s patrol car responded to a report of an abandoned 2013 Ford in the south ditch of West 287th Street near Woodland Road at 6:12 a.m. Aug. 21. The sheriff’s report indicated the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch, striking a “No Passing Zone” sign before coming to a stop just before reaching a small creek. An attempt to contact the owner of the vehicle was not successful at that time.
A sheriff’s patrol car discovered an abandoned 2015 pickup in the north ditch of West 271st Street near Lookout Road at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 22. The vehicle appeared to be stuck. The driver was unknown.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Johnnie Ray Kirkland, 32, was booked into Miami County Jail on Aug. 18 on suspicion of aggravated violation of the offender registration act and operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag.
James Allen Willard, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Ann Marie Bowen, 23, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Andrea Nicole Elliott, 35, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassie Jo Fish, 43, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Timothy Earl Morris, 58, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
Stephen William Snyder, 48, was booked into jail Aug. 19 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Jeffrey Allen Gardner, 52, was booked into jail Aug. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Ray Hursey, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew James Gulley, 24, was booked into jail Aug. 24 on a warrant arrest.
David Duwayne Long, 24, booked into jail Aug. 24 on a warrant arrest.
