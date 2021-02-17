All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Bradley Trees, 56, of Olathe, was driving a 2015 BMW south on U.S. Highway 169 near Pleasant Valley Road at 6 a.m. Nov. 19 when it struck a deer. Trees was not injured.
Roger Tyson, 54, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a passenger car east on Kansas Highway 68 near Mission Belleview Road at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 19 when it struck a deer. Tyson was not injured.
Lynette Farris, 46, Osawatomie, was driving a 2018 Ford north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 239th Street at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 22 when it struck a deer. A Miami County EMS ambulance responded because the airbags deployed. Farris was not injured.
Heath Harris, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet east on West 327th Street near Hospital Drive at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 22 when a deer ran onto the road and struck the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Harris was not injured.
Jorge Damian, 39, of Bucyrus, was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger north on Lackman Road near West 231st Street at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 22 when it struck a deer. Damian was not injured.
Haley Houston, 20, of La Cygne, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet north on Hedge Lane near West 391st Street at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 23 when she swerved to miss a deer in the road and the vehicle left the roadway and struck several small trees before coming to a stop. Houston was not injured.
Rachel Berry, 31, of Lansing, was driving a Ford north on U.S. Highway 69 at 7:31 p.m. Nov. 23 when it struck a deer. Berry was not injured.
Cristi McVay, 40, Fontana, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu east on West 311th Street near Spring Valley Road at 6 a.m. Nov. 26 when a deer entered the road and struck the vehicle. McVay was not injured.
Kevin Myers, 58, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a 2006 Mercury west on 247th Street near State Line Road at 6:10 a.m. Nov. 27 when it struck a deer. Myers was not injured.
Tommy Douglas, 38, of Lexington, S.C., was driving a 2020 Freightliner west on Kansas Highway 68 near Block Road at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 29 when it struck a turkey. Douglas was not injured.
Amanda Jennings, 43, of Louisburg, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet north on Metcalf Road near West 263rd Street at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 30 when it struck a deer. Jennings was not injured.
Melissa Reeves, 39, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2016 GMC west on Kansas Highway 68 near Plum Creek Road at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 30 when it struck a deer. Reeves was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Joshua Amerson, 41, of Merriam, was driving a 2007 pickup east on West 247th Street at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 21 when the pickup left the roadway and drove through a ditch before striking a pipe fence at a rock quarry. Amerson was not injured.
Zoey Latessa, 18, of Lawrence, was driving a 2004 passenger car north on Pressonville Road near West 311th Street at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 21 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert. Latessa was not injured.
Angel Lowery, 41, of Ottawa, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus east on 287th Street near Lookout Road at 2 a.m. Nov. 24 when she fell asleep. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch before rolling across Lookout Road and landing on the driver’s side, pinning Lowery inside. Paola firefighters extracted Lowery from the vehicle, and she was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
Evan Honack, 19, of Louisburg was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Oak Grove Road near West 299th Street at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 when Honack swerved to miss a deer, and the vehicle slid sideways before rolling over. Honack was not injured.
Destanie Trudell, 20, of Wichita, was driving 2004 Chevrolet Suburban east on Kansas Highway 68 near Lookout Road at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 29 when it left the roadway, rolled over and then reentered K-68 where it came to rest facing east. Trudell was transported by Life Star 3 helicopter to Overland Park Regional Hospital with severe injuries. A 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Solis Maldonado, 25, of San Juan, Texas, was eastbound on K-68 when it was damaged by debris from the wreck. Maldonado was not injured.
Nicholas Degraffenreid, 37, of Paola, was driving a 2012 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 1 when it struck the rear of a northbound 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Quentin Lee, 33, of Le Harpe, causing the Cavalier to leave the roadway and enter a ditch. There were no injuries.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Darrien Danthony Freeman, 27, was booked into jail on Dec. 2 on a warrant arrest.
Patricia Ann Jackson, 43, was booked into jail on Dec. 2 for criminal restraint.
Billy Ray Floyd, 70, was booked into jail on Dec. 3 for criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; convicted within five years.
Jeremy Duane Manheim, 34, was booked into jail on Dec. 3 on a warrant arrest.
David Jeremy Spears, 36, was booked into jail on Dec. 3 for driving while suspended.
Darrell Alexander White, 27, was booked into jail on Dec. 3 for driving while license was canceled/suspended/revoked.
Shawna Kay Masterson, 50, was booked into jail on Dec. 4 for domestic battery; unknown circumstance; misdemeanor.
Jearl James Roy Doop, 41, was booked into jail on Dec. 5 for criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Patricia Ann Jackson, 43, was booked into jail on Dec. 5 for aggravated battery; reckless deadly weapon cause great bodily harm/disfigure/death.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 36, was booked into jail on Dec. 5 on a warrant arrest.
Jennifer Michelle Adams, 46, was booked into jail on Dec. 6 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Bobby Lee Jones, 26, was booked into jail on Dec. 7 for criminal deprivation of property; motor vehicle; criminal use of a financial card without consent of owner less than $1,000.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 25, was booked into jail on Dec. 7 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Lee Burgoon, 33, was booked into jail on Dec. 7 on a warrant arrest.
James Wesley Goode, 29, was booked into jail on Dec. 7 for duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice.
Andrew Lee Marshall, 42, was booked into jail on Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Emma Jean Nicole Trunnell, 31, was booked into jail on Dec. 8 on a warrant arrest.
Levi Wayne Dunning, 24, was booked into jail on Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Chelsea Mae Rasch, 26, was booked into jail on Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Mason Lee Offutt, 28, was booked into jail on Dec. 9 on a warrant arrest.
Rose Marie Burton, 49, was booked into jail on Dec. 10 for battery; criminal damage to property; misdemeanor.
Wesley Kane Hauer, 47, was booked into jail on Dec. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Weston Elan Smith, 20, was booked into jail on Dec. 10 for failure to appear.
James Raymond Williams, 30, was booked into jail on Dec. 10 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick A. Butler, 39, was booked into jail on Dec. 11 for burglary; dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 43, was booked into jail on Dec. 11 on a warrant arrest.
Tanner Willis Sanders, 28, was booked into jail on Dec. 11 with an on-site warrant.
Davis Chris Tropansky, 22, was booked into jail on Dec. 11 for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; first conv; blood/breath .08 or greater.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail on Dec. 12 on a warrant arrest.
Steven Wayne Emery II, 33, was booked into jail on Dec. 12 for driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail on Dec. 12 on a warrant arrest; for possession of controlled substance; unknown substance; misdemeanor; traffic contraband into a correction/care facility; intro item on grounds; possession of para with intent to manufacture controlled substance.
Bonnie Kay Hale, 32, was booked into jail on Dec. 13 for probation violation.
Zachary Michael Johnson, 27, was booked into jail on Dec. 13 for probation violation.
Kelly Renee Moore, 57, was booked into jail on Dec. 14 for possession of stolen property; value $1,500 to $25,000; burglary; dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime.
Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 35, was booked into jail on Dec. 15 on a warrant arrest.
