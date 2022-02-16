Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
Stephanie McMahon, 32, of Paola, backed a 2018 four-door Chevrolet into a 2010 four-door Chrysler driven by Kate Leonard, 39, of Paola, at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 21 at Wallace Park in Paola. The sheriff’s report notes both vehicles were legally parked before the incident occurred.
Joseph Casel, 36, of Louisburg, was driving a 2003 F-250 Ford pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 5:15 a.m. Feb. 2 when it slid off the snow-covered roadway and overturned onto the driver’s side in the median. Casel was not injured.
Larry Turner, 65, of Minden, La., was driving a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer east on West 391st Street near West 399th Street at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 2 when it slid off a curve in the snow-covered roadway and struck a tree. Turner was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Daniel Charles Dehaan, 34, was booked into the Miami County Detention Center on Feb. 1 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and on a warrant arrest.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 41, was booked into jail Feb. 1 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and driving while a habitual violator.
Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 2 on two arrest warrants.
Cody Gage Cleveland, 30, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on a probable cause warrant.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 57, was booked into jail Feb. 3 on suspicion of failure to appear, theft, breach of privacy and driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 34, was booked into jail Feb. 4 on a warrant arrest.
Heather Marie Barracchin, 43, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Josiah Dave Fortner, 27, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of distributing opiates, opium, narcotices or stimulant; use of a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation; possession of depressant; criminal use of weapons (possession of firearm by person addicted/using controlled substance); distribute or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use.
Zachary West Higgins, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
Jack Andrew Knauss, 24, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kristy Gale Rhodes, 43, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on a warrant arrest.
Andrew Joseph Yeager, 35, was booked into jail Feb. 6 on suspicion of possession of opiate,opium, narcotic or certain stimulant.
Trevon James Saxton, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Darrien Danthony Freeman, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 7 on a probable cause warrant.
Michael Stephen Hill Jr., 33, was booked into jail Feb. 8 on a probable cause warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.