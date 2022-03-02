Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
David Welch, 60, of Paola was driving a 2010 four-door vehicle west on West 287th Street near Lookout Road at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 16 when it struck a deer. Welch was uninjured.
Matthew Gregg, 23, of Parker was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Kansas Highway 68 near Pressonville Road at 9 p.m. Feb. 16 when it struck a cow. Gregg was uninjured.
Ryan Harshaw, 22, of Reeds, Mo. was driving a 2020 four-door Subaru south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 22 when it struck a coyote that ran onto the roadway. Harshaw was uninjured.
ACCIDENTS
Sapphire Freeman, 22, of Louisburg was driving a 1994 Honda Paseo east on West 311th Street near Pflumm Road at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 17 when she steered too far to the right as a westbound plow truck approached and the Honda left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over against a fence. Freeman was uninjured.
Tyler Friederich, 37, of Butler, Mo. was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Somerset Road at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 18 when a vehicle in front of him slowed down and as he attempted to also slow down the pickup slid off the snow-covered roadway and went into an embankment. Friederich was uninjured.
Aden Reed, 18, of Paola was driving a 2011 BMW east on West 223rd Street near Silverheel Road at 5:09 a.m. Feb. 20 when the vehicle went into a slide, hit the ditch and rolled onto its side. Reed was uninjured.
Anna Jenkins, 82, of Spring Hill was driving a 2007 four-door Chrysler west on 223rd Street near Nall Road at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 22 when it left the roadway. A witness said everything appeared to be normal until the Chrysler made a hard left turn into the ditch and then struck a tree, according to a sheriff’s report. Jenkins said she was feeling fine prior to the accident but wasn’t sure what happened to cause the vehicle to go into the ditch, according to the report. The report noted Jenkins may have had some sort of medical episode while driving because there were no skid marks at the scene. Jenkins suffered unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
John K. Donald, 65, was booked into the Miami County Detention Center on Feb. 18 on suspicion of criminal threat and a lewd and lascivious action (exposing himself to another person under age 16).
Yates Benjamin Rosendahl, 34, was booked into jail on Feb. 18 on a warrant arrest.
Paul Kelly O’Sullivan, 48, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Jacob Allen Wakeley, 25, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Tyrone Lakeece-Lamark King, 18, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on suspicion of use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Stephan Michael Moylan, 42, was booked into jail Feb. 19 on suspicion of criminal threat.
Jacob Lee Mashburn, 23, was booked into jail Feb. 20 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child (possess media of child under age 18).
Dakota Lee Roper, 28, was booked into jail Feb. 20 on suspicion of possession of THC, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer and an arrest warrant.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on two probable cause warrants.
David Lee Gabbert, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
John William Hilton Jr., 45, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on two arrest warrants.
Gary Wayne Hitchcock, 51, was booked into jail Feb. 22 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Tyler James Snipes, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 22 on two arrest warrants.
