All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Brian Harris, 39, of Gardner, was driving a 2009 Ford F-15 pickup east on Kansas Highway 68 near Somerset Road at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer. Harris was not injured.
Jeremy Nash, 45, of Fontana, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup north on Hedge Lane near West 407th Street at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 6 when a cow entered the roadway and collided with the truck, killing the cow. Nash was not injured.
Jamie Allen, 41, Merriam, was driving a 2004 Mercury south on Hedge Lane near West 407th Street at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 6 when it collided with a cow that had entered the road, possibly injuring the cow which was able to walk away. Allen was not injured.
Travis Kurtz, 34, of Paola, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup north on Sunflower Road near West 215th Street at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer. Krutz was not injured.
Thomas Yeast, no age listed, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Ford north on U.S. Highway 169, near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange, at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 7 when it struck a deer. Yeast was not injured.
Braden Anderson, 23, of Edna, Kan., was driving a 2019 pickup north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 399th Street at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 7 when it struck a deer. Anderson was not injured.
Jerame Frank, 44, of Paola, was driving a 2020 four-door vehicle west on West 255th Street near Somerset Road at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer. Frank was not injured.
Mark Welch, 62, of Louisburg, was driving a 2017 Ford west on Kansas Highway 68 near Spring Valley Road at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer. Welch was not injured.
Kyle Berthold, 35, of Louisburg, was driving a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer. Berthold was not injured.
Dean Wickoren, 87, of Paola, was driving a 2010 F-15 Ford pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange at 7:38 p.m. Nov. 12 when it struck a deer. Wickoren was not injured.
David Schooler, 54, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Somerset Road at 4:11 a.m. Nov. 12 when it struck a deer. Schooler was not injured.
Katherine Zier, 35, of Bucyrus, was driving a 2013 Ford south on Quivira Road near West 223rd Street at 8:05 p.m. Nov. 12 when it struck a deer. Zier was not injured.
Jerome Smith, 71, of Paola, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup south on Old KC Road near West 263rd Street at 4:07 a.m. Nov. 13 when it struck a deer. Smith was not injured.
Kenneth Offutt, 34, of Louisburg, was driving a 2012 Freightliner east on Kansas Highway 68 near Spring Valley Road at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 when it struck a deer. Offutt was not injured.
Mureen Sutter, 39, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Ford Expedition south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14 when it struck a deer. Sutter was not injured.
Molly Spencer, 18, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu east on John Brown Highway near Indianapolis Road at 11 p.m. Nov. 14 when it struck a deer. Spencer was not injured.
Joshua Brown, 25, of Paola, was driving a 2000 Cadillac Escalade north on Gardner Road near Lakeview Circle at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 15 when it struck a deer. Brown was not injured.
Skye Feris, 30, of Parker, was driving a 2007 Jeep north on Hospital Drive near West 311th Street at 5:40 a.m. Nov. 16 when it struck a deer. Feris was not injured.
Damin Roberts, 25, of Fort Scott, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee south on Old KC Road near Burlington Road at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 16 when it struck a deer. Roberts was not injured.
David Dinges, 51, of Paola, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet south on Old KC Road near West 239th Street at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 when it struck a deer. Dinges was not injured.
Annalee Nelson, 84, of Paola, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet west on Kansas Highway 68 near Somerset Road at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 17 when it struck a deer. Nelson was not injured.
Gary Elmquist, 64, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2011 Ford F-15 pickup east on West 335th Street near Crescent Hill Road at 5:35 p.m. Nov. 17 when it struck a deer. Elmquist was not injured.
Caryn Caylor, 32, of Garnett, was driving a 2018 Dodge south on U.S. Highway 169 near Stanton Road at 7:31 p.m. Nov. 17 when it struck a deer. Caylor was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Andrew Brown, 40, of Louisburg, was driving a 2017 vehicle on Hedge Lane at noon Nov. 6 when he entered the Kansas Highway 68 roundabout and struck a 2015 Ford driven by Megan Anderson, 20, of Louisburg. No one was injured.
Barrett Dupree, 19, of Overland Park, was driving a 2002 Honda northbound on Mission Belleview Road at 3:12 p.m. Nov. 7 when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Mission Belleview and West 271st Street and struck a 2004 Acura driven by Madison Sanders, 27, of Cleveland, Mo., who was westbound on West 271st Street. Dupree and Sanders and her two passengers were not injured.
Michael Casida, 46, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition south on Lone Star Road near Eagle Drive at 11:05 p.m. Nov. 7 when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and crashed into a creek bed. Casida was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Kathy Eggleston, 67, of Paola, was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango north on Plum Creek Road at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 9 when the vehicle caught on fire. Eggleston was not injured.
A 17-year-old Louisburg boy was driving a 2013 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 near the Kansas Highway 68 interchange at 7:38 p.m. Nov. 12 when he swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and struck a 2015 Toyota driven by Lindsey Powers, 37, of Louisburg. No one was injured.
A 17-year-old Paola boy was driving a 2006 pickup east on West 311th Street near Baptiste Drive at 8:45 p.m. Nov. 14 when he stopped to avoid hitting a deer and was struck from behind by a 2005 Dodge pickup driven by a 16-year-old Paola boy. No injuries.
Sharie-Ann Suiter, 19, of Paola, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee west on West 311th Street near Block Road at 7 a.m. Nov. 15 when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and entered the north ditch, then went back across the road and entered the south ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over. Suiter suffered minor injuries.
Guerra Roman, 59, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a 2010 F-15 pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Pressonville Road at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 when a 2013 Chevrolet Explorer driven by Michael Simpson, 44, of Marceline, Mo., began to slow down in front of him. Roman attempted to pass on the left when Simpson initiated a left-hand turn and the vehicles collided. No one was injured.
