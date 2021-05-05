All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
A 17-year-old Bucyrus boy was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup west on West 223rd Street near Antioch Road at 8:45 p.m. April 24 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
David Watrous, 49, of Paola, was driving a 2005 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 9:47 p.m. April 24 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Watrous was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Jeffrey Sykes, 43, of Overland Park, was driving a 2021 International tractor-trailer out of a driveway on Crescent Hill Road at 4:40 p.m. April 11 when it struck a sign post and a fence. Sykes was not injured.
Matt Sobcznski, no age given, of Paola, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet east on 255th Street near Old Kansas City Road at midnight April 16 when he attempted to turn into a gas station parking lot and struck a culvert. Sobcznski was not injured.
Gary Crafton, 31, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2004 Pontiac south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 3:30 p.m. April 23 when it hydroplaned in the rain and left the roadway, striking a few boulders. Crafton and his passenger were not injured.
Craig Stamm, 79, of Paola, was driving a 1993 Dodge west on West 247th Street near Pflumm Road at 1:40 a.m. April 25 when it left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert warning sign. Stamm was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 7 on a warrant arrest.
Bryan Joseph Bradin, 52, was booked into jail April 7 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Ivan Kobbe, 52, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 32, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Lisa Lynn Newell, 61, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 29, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and on a warrant arrest.
Jakob Alan Billingsley, 33, was booked into jail April 9 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail April 9 on a warrant arrest.
Frank Eugene Gandert, 73, was booked into jail April 10 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Christopher James Noyes, 33, was booked into jail April 10 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 53, was booked into jail April 11 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kindra Suzanne Perry, 27, was booked into jail April 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and endangering a child.
William Thomas Petropulos, 36, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use or possess with intent to use a simulated controlled substance, and a warrant arrest.
Kaylin Marie Schad, 35, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Ismael Soto-Picazo, 31, was booked into jail April 13 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of criminal trespass (remain in defiance or order by owner).
Whitney Jean Welch, 32, was booked into jail April 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and improper stopping, standing or parking on a roadway.
Dante Napoleon Johnson, 23, was booked into jail April 15 on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery.
Brock Anthony Graham, 46, was booked into jail April 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use or possess with intent to use a simulated controlled substance, improper driving on a laned roadway, and unlawful vehicle registration.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 26, was booked into jail April 15 on a probable cause warrant in state or other jurisdiction.
Cassie Jo Fish, 41, was booked into jail April 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while suspended.
Jennifer Lea Gregg, 31, was booked into jail April 17 on an on-site arrest.
William Ray Cook, 44, was booked into jail April 18 on a warrant arrest.
David Lee Kern Jr., 62, was booked into jail April 19 on two arrest warrants.
John William Hilton Jr., 45, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 43, was booked into jail April 19 on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful vehicle registration, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while suspended, and two arrest warrants.
Dylan Joe Ivey, 33, was booked into jail April 20 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kristy Gayle Rhodes, 42, was booked into jail April 21 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen McClaine, 38, was booked into jail April 21 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 56, was booked into jail April 22 on four arrest warrants.
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 45, was booked into jail April 22 on a probable cause warrant in another jurisdiction.
Charles Leonard Larson, 23, was booked into jail April 22 on a warrant arrest.
Russell Ray Hayes Jr., 34, was booked into jail April 23 on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Ryann Elaine Booe, 38, was booked into jail April 23 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Allen Cox Jr., 50, was booked into jail April 23 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Allen Hickman, 18, was booked into jail April 23 on suspicion of purchase/possession/consume alcohol by a minor.
Dallas Dwayne Wilson, 40, was booked into jail April 23 on a warrant arrest.
Leslie Erin Glaser, 42, was booked into jail April 24 on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child; driving under the influence; duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property; driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked; no proof of vehicle insurance; child passenger safety (restraining systems/seat belts); operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag; and failure to stop at an accident.
Brian Christopher Bright, 44, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Jose Luis Maroto-Hernandez, 44, was booked into jail April 26 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and improper driving on a laned roadway.
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 56, was booked into jail April 26 on a warrant arrest.
Gary Jean Rosendahl, 63, was booked into jail April 27 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drug; criminal use of weapons (firearm to person addicted to/using controlled substance); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
Jeremy Wayne Yeager, 38, was booked into jail April 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to dim headlights; improper stop or turn signal; and possession of a depressant.
