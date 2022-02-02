Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Steven Hastings, 49, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2019 pickup east on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 5:57 a.m. Jan 17 when a deer was hit by another vehicle. After being hit, the deer entered the other lane of travel and was struck by Hastings’ pickup. Hastings was not injured.
Russell Ptacek, 45, of Paola, was driving a 2016 four-door Mazda west on West 255th Street near Block Road at 5:25 a.m. Jan. 23 when it struck a deer. Ptacek was not injured.
Kenneth Hoedl, 75, of Gardner, was driving a 2010 Ford Explorer east on West 239th Street near Lone Star Road at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 23 when it struck a deer. Hoedl was not injured.
Noah Thompson, 22, of Archie, Mo., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet east on West 359th Street near Rockville Road at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 24 when it struck a cow that was standing in the roadway. Thompson and his passenger, 22-year-old William Thurman of Archie, were not injured. A short time later, Guadalupe Cardenas, 65, of Olathe, attempted to drive her 2007 Honda Accord around Thompson’s vehicle and struck the same cow. Cardenas was not injured. The cow was reported to exit the scene into a field north of the crash site and could not be located.
ACCIDENTS
Bryan Summerlin, 37, of Ethel, La., was driving a 2016 four-door Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26 when it struck a bridge on the east side of the southbound lanes and spun into the median. Summerlin suffered possible serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to Overland Park Regional, according to the sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Anya Nichole Cunningham, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on Jan. 20 on suspicion of criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and four arrest warrants.
Devon Alexander Freeman, 22, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Tommy Lee Groshong, 31, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a warrant arrest.
James Marshall Mays, 36, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail Jan. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Braden Gene Stults, 25, was booked into jail Jan. 21 on a warrant arrest.
John David Lane, 32, was booked into jail Jan. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Ana Beatriz Velazquez, 20, was booked into jail Jan. 22 on a probable cause warrant.
Heather Rebekah Tracy, 26, was booked into jail Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Krista Nicole Lewis, 40, was booked into jail Jan. 24 on suspicion of domestic battery.
James Allen Larsen, 56, was booked into jail Jan. 25 on a warrant arrest.
