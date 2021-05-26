All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Brayton Skaggs, 24, of Fort Scott, was driving a 2008 GM pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 351st Street at 12:15 a.m. May 16 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway. Skaggs was not injured.
Brooke Indiveri, 46, of Blue Springs, Mo., was driving a 2011 Infinity north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 8:35 p.m. May 16 when it struck a deer and the vehicle’s airbags deployed. Indiveri was not injured.
Anna Whisenant, 24, of Louisburg, was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 255th Street at 8:05 a.m. May 17 when a deer struck the front driver’s side of the vehicle. Whisenant received a minor injury from broken glass. Her two passengers were not injured.
Cassy Chestnut, 26, of Paola, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avalanche south on Old Kansas City Road near West 335th Street at 10 a.m. May 18 when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
ACCIDENTS
Cade Shay, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer south on Old Kansas City Road near West 335th Street at 6:30 p.m. May 13 when he choked on a drink, causing the vehicle to veer into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway, according to a sheriff’s report. The Blazer struck a culvert and then rolled approximately three times, according to the report. Shay received minor bruises and refused medical treatment.
Chelsie Cox, 28, of Parker, was driving a 2014 Ford pickup north on Kansas Highway 7 near West 375th Street at 7:46 a.m. May 14 when it struck the rear of a northbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Beau Bledsoe, 38, of Parker. No injuries were reported.
Jacob Cook, 35, of Louisburg, was driving a 2008 Ford south on Stateline Road near West 359th Street at 8 a.m. May 16 when the vehicle suddenly pulled to the right, causing it to strike a concrete bridge rail and then hit a tree that ripped the roof off the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s report. Cook, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured, according to the report.
Nathan Correa, 19, of Olathe, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 5:28 p.m. May 16 when he lost control of the vehicle because of the wet road conditions and it struck a guardrail, sending the car spinning into the ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Correa was evaluated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services for a minor wrist injury at the scene and released. His passenger, Mauricio Correa, 53, of Olathe, was not injured.
Terrence Dueringer, 44, of Wellsville, was driving a 2019 Ford pickup west on Kansas Highway 68 near Cedar Niles Road at 4:21 p.m. May 17 when he attempted to merge from a temporary right lane for slower traffic into the left lane. A 2014 Ford Expedition driven by Sherry Massengale, 50, of Rantoul, was traveling west on K-68 in the left lane and the two vehicles sideswiped each other, according to the sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Timothy P. Patterson, 60, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 8 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Qiuming Yang, 31, was booked into jail May 9 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and assault.
Nicholas Alan Riley, 20, was booked into jail May 9 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Darrion Jarome Harris, 38, was booked into jail May 9 on a warrant arrest.
Kolby W. Grimes, 28, was booked into jail May 10 on three arrest warrants.
Nathaniel Conrad Gross, 38, was booked into jail May 10 on a warrant arrest.
Albert Monrow Owens, 43, was booked into jail May 10 on three arrest warrants.
Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail May 10 on suspicion of pedestrian under the influence.
Kevin James Weber, 41, was booked into jail May 10 on a warrant arrest.
Kelly Dean Keating, 38, was booked into jail May 11 on a warrant arrest.
Caleb Eugene Lister, 39, was booked into jail May 11 for failure to appear in Franklin County and Geary County.
Eric Douglas German, 36, was booked into jail May 13 on a warrant arrest.
Gregory A. Boone, 30, was booked into jail May 13 on a warrant arrest.
Dyllan James Vance, 19, was booked into jail May 14 on a warrant arrest.
Jason Matthew Phillips, 43, was booked into jail May 14 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, driving while a habitual violator, distribute a substance (less than 3.5 grams), and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Jeremy Wayne Yeager, 38, was booked into jail May 15 on a warrant arrest.
Jorge Luis Murillo-Avendano, 34, was booked into jail May 15 on suspicion of operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Paul K. O’Sullivan, 47, was booked into jail May 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Morgan Elizabeth Garvey, 28, was booked into jail May 16 on a warrant arrest.
Clayton Cole Pool, 35, was booked into jail May 16 on a warrant arrest.
Basil William Pollard, 36, was booked into jail May 17 on suspicion of driving while suspended and no vehicle liability insurance.
