All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Harold Schilling, 82, of Paola, was driving a 2009 four-door vehicle south on Hospital Drive near Stewart Lane at 6 a.m. March 27 when it struck a deer. Schilling was not injured.
Buffie Foltz, 41, of Pleasanton, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 6 a.m. March 28 when it struck a raccoon. Foltz was not injured.
James Brewer, 53, of Kincaid, was driving a 2005 pickup south on U.S. Highway 169 near Crescent Hill Road at 2:18 p.m. March 31 when a turkey struck the windshield, shattering the glass. Brewer was not injured.
A 17-year-old Osawatomie girl was driving a 2010 Chevrolet west on John Brown Highway near Pressonville Road at 10 p.m. March 31 when it struck a deer. The girl was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
James Thrift, 54, of Mooresboro, N.C., was driving a 2022 tractor-trailer south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 359th Street at 3:40 p.m. March 25 when the trailer struck a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Melissa Mayberry, 50, of Kansas City, Mo., that was legally parked on the side of the highway, according to a sheriff’s report. Neither driver was injured.
Kaden Castleberry, 19, of Ottawa, was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup, owned by Bobcat Oilfield Service of Louisburg, that was exiting a field entrance and turning west on to West 263rd Street near Pressonville Road at 3:39 p.m. March 30 when a large oil boom in the bed of the truck snagged an Evergy power line, causing the vehicle to become electrified and catch fire. Castleberry reported he forgot the boom stick was in the upright position when the vehicle exited the private drive. Castleberry and his passenger, Ty Vogh, 24, of Ottawa, said they got out of the vehicle when it caught on fire and were shocked by the downed power line which was still electrified. The two men were transported by private vehicle to the Miami County Medical Center where they were examined and released. The bed of the pickup sustained some damage from a brief fire and all of the tires were blown out except the driver’s side front tire.
Jackson Weems, 21, of Paola, was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup south on Woodland Road near West 223rd Street at 11:30 p.m. March 30 when it missed an “S” curve, left the roadway and struck a culvert and a fence before rolling over. Weems sustained a possible injury, according to the report.
An abandoned vehicle was discovered off the roadway at the intersection of West 335th Street and Old KC Road at 11 p.m. April 2. The driver is unknown.
A 16-year-old Olathe boy was driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup on Old KC Road when he attempted to turn south on Columbia Road at 6:10 p.m. April 4 and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a fence. The boy was not injured.
John Haraughty, 81, of Spring Hill, was attempting to back a 2021 two-door vehicle out of a private driveway to turn around on 231st Street near Moonlight Road at 5:45 p.m. April 6 when a 2008 four-door vehicle driven by Noah Hunt, 19, of Spring Hill, crested a hill and did not have time to safely stop before striking Haraughty’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Lucas Roberts, 19, of Paola, was driving a 2006 four-door Pontiac west on West 287th Street at 8 a.m. April 7 when a gust of wind caused Roberts to lose control of the vehicle which left the roadway and struck the north ditch. Roberts and his passenger were not injured.
Rodney Scritchfield, 57, of Pleasanton, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup west on 359th Street approaching Renner Road at 6:38 a.m. April 8 when the brakes malfunctioned while Scritchfield was attempting to negotiate the curve onto Renner Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a road sign and a ditch before rolling onto the passenger side. Scritchfield was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
James Lyndon Ehrlich, 34, was booked into Miami County Jail March 30 on duty of governor to arrest person charged who has fled from justice.
Haylee Clarice Johnson, 20, was booked into jail March 30 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs, and driving while suspended.
Chris Leroy Laughlin, 44, was booked into jail March 30 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Delana Sue Baker, 56, was booked into jail March 31 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked; operating a vehicle without registration or expired tag; a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail March 31 on a warrant arrest.
Heather Rebekah Tracy, 25, was booked into jail March 31 on a warrant arrest.
Crystal Ann Kirkland, 27, was booked into jail April 1 on three arrest warrants.
Ramon Medina-Gutierrez, 46, was booked into jail April 1 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Jeremiah Dean Owens, 44, was booked into jail April 1 on a warrant arrest.
Juan Jose Hernandez Reyes, 19, was booked into jail April 3 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Nathan Andrew Thompson, 23, was booked into jail April 3 on three arrest warrants.
Darrion James Harris, 38, was booked into jail April 4 on a warrant arrest.
Viviana Maria Pizarro, 27, was booked into jail April 5 on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall William Badger, 36, was booked into jail April 5 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Lee Killinger, 33, was booked into jail April 5 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Chad Edward Lindley, 37, was booked into jail April 5 on a warrant arrest.
Regina Lee Cano, 22, was booked into jail April 6 on a warrant arrest.
Priscilla Jean Ross, 38, was booked into jail April 6 on a warrant arrest.
Shannon Lee Worley, 44, was booked into jail April 6 on a warrant arrest.
Jamie Michelle Page, 39, was booked into jail April 7 on a warrant arrest.Robert David Soulia, 63, was booked into jail April 7 on a warrant arrest.
Bryan Joseph Bradin, 52, was booked into jail April 7 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Guy Lemuel Hollinger, 50, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Ivan Kobbe, 52, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Sara Elizabeth Manns, 32, was booked into jail April 8 on a warrant arrest.
Lisa Lynn Newell, 61, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Garrett Quaide Russell, 29, was booked into jail April 8 on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement officer and on a warrant arrest.
