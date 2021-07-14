All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
ACCIDENTS
Susan Murphy, 54, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2015 Jeep east on 343rd Street near Columbia Road at 7:30 a.m. May 25 when she lost control of the vehicle and it went into south ditch. Murphy was not injured.
Amy Lento, 42, of Paola, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on Old KC Road near West 319th Street at 8:50 p.m. July 1 when she slowed to turn into a private driveway and was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Lento reported the vehicle did not stop and continued south on Old KC Road. No injuries were reported.
Joshua Sampson, 39, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2015 four-door vehicle south on U.S. Highway 169 at 1:35 p.m. July 3 when he stopped to allow northbound traffic to clear so he could turn onto Bethel Church Road and was struck from behind by a 2017 Chrysler driven by Jeanna Kratzberg, 34, of Greeley. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Maisy Jensine Hale, 38, was booked into Miami County Jail on June 30 on suspicion of theft by deception and giving a worthless check.
Marilyn Jean Brown, 73, was booked into jail July 1 for failure to appear.
Katilyn Elizabeth Crider, 29, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of no motor vehicle liability insurance and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Christopher Mikel Enquist, 63, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Shawn Michael Fletcher, 33, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of abuse of a child under the age of 18 and battery.
Aaron Michael Gillespie, 23, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Edward Lindley, 37, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest.
Jesse Thomas Lindsey, 43, was booked into jail July 1 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction.
Rachael Susanne McMahon, 20, was booked into jail July 1 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into jail July 1 on a probation violation.
Victoria Mabel Brosseit, 33, was booked into jail July 2 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
Danny Christopher Mohler, 35, was booked into jail July 2 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesus Munoz, 45, was booked into jail July 2 on a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Randy New, 60, was booked into jail July 2 on a warrant arrest.
Aaron Matthew Seyler, 40, was booked into jail July 2 on a warrant arrest.
Dru Dion Kramer, 51, was booked into jail July 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 29, was booked into jail July 4 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Christopher Alan Oropeza, 40, was booked into jail July 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas William Bonnstetter, 57, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and no motor vehicle liability insurance.
Joshua Andrew Jeffers, 42, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Mark Anthony Johnson, 28, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of domestic battery.
David Duwayne Long, 24, was booked into jail July 5 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail July 6 on a warrant arrest.
Rachael Susanne McMahon, 20, was booked into jail July 6 on suspicion of violating a protection order and domestic battery.
Nicholas Jackson Hill, 18, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor.
Melissa Elizabeth Murrell, 28, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of domestic battery and battery.
