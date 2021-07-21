All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Christopher Oathout, 25, of Paola, was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup east on West 223rd St. near Yankee Bit Lane at 10 p.m. June 28 when it struck a deer. Oathout was not injured.
David Clark, 63, of Overland Park, was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra east on West 255th Street near Block Road at 9:35 p.m. July 8 when it struck a deer. Clark was not injured.
Nina Coleman, 33, of Fontana, was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler west on West 391st Street near Harmony Road at 5:30 a.m. July 10 when it struck a deer. Coleman was not injured.
Carlie McCoy, 46, of Ottawa, was driving a 2004 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 9:33 p.m. July 11 when it struck a deer. McCoy was not injured.
Brent Wolsey, 41, of Chetopa, Kan., was driving a 2021 four-door vehicle south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 10:03 p.m. July 11 when it struck a raccoon. Wolsey and his passengers were not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Emily Hood, 19, of Spring Hill, was turning a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado west onto Kansas Highway 68 from U.S. Highway 169 when it struck a light pole at 7:40 p.m. July 5. Hood and her passenger were not injured.
Stephanie Currie, 30, of Kansas City, Mo., was driving a vehicle north on Jingo Road near West 367th Street at 11:30 p.m. July 5 when she swerved to miss a deer and the vehicle struck a mailbox and fence on Jingo Road. Currie possibly suffered an injury. She was transported from the scene by a family member.
Syde Joeckel, 33, of Paola, was driving a 2018 Honda Accord north on Hedge Lane and approaching the roundabout at Hedge Lane and Kansas Highway 68 at 6:20 a.m. July 7 when she became distracted by a child in the vehicle and ran over the median and struck a road sign, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Shawn Cool, 40, of Lawrence, was backing a 2017 Mack truck down a private driveway on West 319th Street at 12:05 p.m. July 7 when the vehicle went off the west side of the driveway and overturned in the steep ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Cool, who had a laceration on the forehead and shoulder pain, was checked by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene but refused transport to a hospital, according to the report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Kayla Jean Offutt, 29, was booked into Miami County Jail on July 4 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Christopher Alan Oropeza, 40, was booked into jail July 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas William Bonnstetter, 57, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and no motor vehicle liability insurance.
Joshua Andrew Jeffers, 42, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Mark Anthony Johnson, 28, was booked into jail July 5 on suspicion of domestic battery.
David Duwayne Long, 24, was booked into jail July 5 on a warrant arrest.
Alan Richard Macek, 51, was booked into jail July 6 on a warrant arrest.
Rachael Susanne McMahon, 20, was booked into jail July 6 on suspicion of violating a protection order and domestic battery.
Nicholas Jackson Hill, 18, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container and consumption or sale of liquor by a minor.
Melissa Elizabeth Murrell, 28, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of domestic battery and battery.
Dale Lynn Franseen, 43, was booked into jail July 7 on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Rachel Lynn Coulter, 38, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 26, was booked into jail July 7 on a warrant arrest.
Wendy R. Johnston, 43, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Scott Pimental Peek, 31, was booked into jail July 8 on suspicion of domestic battery, driving under the influence and transporting an open container.
Eric Dewayne White, 37, was booked into jail July 8 on a warrant arrest.
Jodi Ann Beach, 40, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Tron Laroy Brewer, 39, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Lynnford Wellington Davis II, 50, was booked into jail July 9 on two probable cause warrants.
Danny Ray Harper, 57, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Stetson Levi Jackson, 29, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Chelsea Mae Basch, 26, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Jared Lee Reed, 38, was booked into jail July 9 on a warrant arrest.
Bryce Ashton Briggs, 26, was booked into jail July 10 on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery.
Phillip Carl Hoehn, 53, was booked into jail July 11 on suspicion of driving while suspended.
Rich Allen Hayes, 35, was booked into jail July 12 on a warrant arrest.
Shelly Rene Stephens, 44, was booked into jail July 13 on suspicion of robbery.
Robert James Keegan, 20, was booked into jail July 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and vehicle display plate not assigned.
